Taiwan IC distributors enjoy seasonal pick-up in communication IC demand

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

A seasonal pick-up in communication IC demand is set to boost revenues at Taiwan-based IC distributors including WPG and WT Microelectronics in the third quarter of 2018, according to industry sources,

The rollouts of new iPhone and Android devices will be driving communication IC demand growth in the third quarter, said the sources, adding that IC distributors particularly those which distribute power amplifiers and other chip components for smartphones have started enjoying a seasonal pick-up in chip orders.

PC-use chips and peripherals demand is also picking up thanks to seasonal factors, the sources indicated.

WT Micro, which counts Skyworks as a major supplier, has disclosed August consolidated revenues jumped 64% sequentially to NT$30.89 billion (US$1 billion). WT Micro's consolidated sales for the first eight months of 2018 totaled NT$152.61 billion, rising 36.9% on year.

WT Micro said previously revenues for the third quarter of 2018 would represent significant increases on both sequential and on-year bases, citing a ramp-up of shipments for smartphones.

Edom, which also distributes PAs for Skyworks, has reported August consolidated revenues grew 5.6% on month to NT$7.38 billion. Edom's cumulative 2018 revenues through August increased 9% from a year earlier to NT$51.84 billion.

Edom also distributes products for chip vendors such as Ams, NXP and STMicroelectronics, and Sony's automotive CMOS image sensors. Edom is expected to post about 30% revenue growth sequentially for the third quarter, according to market watchers.

WPG, Asia's largest IC distributor, has announced August consolidated revenues climbed to a record high of NT$51.81 billion. WPG's total revenues for the first eight months of 2018 came to NT$364.05 billion, rising 6.2% on year.

WPG credited its positive performance in August to mainly growth in demand for communications and other mass-market applications, and automotive. The company's expanded focus to other applications such as IoT, AI, cloud storage and high-performance computing has also started bearing fruit, it added.