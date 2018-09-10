Winbond, Macronix August revenues increase

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Winbond Electronics and Macronix International have reported sequential increases in August consolidated revenues of 3.6% and 6.2%, respectively.

Mask ROM and flash memory maker Macronix posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.24 billion (US$105 million) for August 2018, down 5.9% on year. Revenues totaled NT$24.22 billion for the first eight months of the year, rising 24.3% from the same period in 2017.

Winbond, specializing in specialty DRAM and flash memory, disclosed consolidated revenues for August 2018 grew 12.5% from a year ago to NT$4.76 billion. The company's cumulative 2018 revenues through August came to NT$35 billion, up 16.4% on year.

Winbond's consolidated revenues include sales generated by logic IC subsidiary Nuvoton Technology, which reported revenues for August 2018 increased nearly 10% from a year earlier and 0.5% sequentially to NT$943.38 million.

Nuvoton's revenues totaled NT$6.73 billion for the first eight months of 2018, rising 9.7% on year.