Crypto mining system to see short-term order surge because of flooding in China, says report

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Graphics cards and ASIC mining systems are expected to see a short-term surge in orders from the cryptocurrency mining sector as Sichuan province, where over 70% of the mining systems in China are located, has been seriously struck by flooding, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.

Tens of thousands mining systems in Sichuan have been damaged in teh flooding, cutting the overall mining calculation by around 30% worldwide, noted the report.