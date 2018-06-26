SAS closely watching volatile poly-Si wafer market, says president

Nuying Huang, Hinschu; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Solar poly-Si wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) has seen significant decreases in demand and price drops arising from China's plans to control PV installation, but will continue monitoring the volatile market conditions and figure out ways to cope with them in 2019, according to company president Doris Hsu.

Due to the impact from the plans, most China-based PV makers have been lowering quotes and some have dumped products in overseas markets, Hsu said. Taiwan-based solar poly-Si wafer makers cannot compete in production cost with the China suppliers whose production scales are larger, Hsu noted.

China makers have also sharply decreased prices of solar mono-Si wafers, equivalent to reducing demand for poly-Si wafers, Hsu indicated.

If production of poly-Si wafers is really infeasible, Taiwan makers might have to quit it, and develop products with growth potential, including N-type and black-Si solar cells as well as shingled array PV modules.

AS has fully utilized production capacity for PERC mono-Si solar cells currently, but amid general drops in solar cell quotes in June will be more selective in taking orders, with capacity utilization possibly adjusted to 70% in July, Hsu said.

SAS has stepped into non-operating investment in PV power generation, and focuses on the domestic market amid various uncertainties in overseas markets, Hsu noted.