China solar poly-Si wafer makers begin mono-Si wafer production
First-tier China-based solar poly-Si wafer makers has started producing mono-Si wafers, according to industry sources.

As PV demand in China has plummeted since China government announced plans to control PV installation in June, first-tier China-based solar mono-Si wafer makers have lowered quotes to narrow the price gap between mono-Si and poly-Si wafers. Consequently, demand for poly-Si wafers has decreased much faster than that for mono-Si ones in China, heaping pressure on first-tier poly-Si wafer makers.

GCL-Poly Energy, the largest China-based solar poly-Si wafer maker, has stepped into production of mono-Si wafers through stake investment in capacity expansion by Zhonghuan Semiconductor, the second largest China-based maker of such wafers, as well as setting up own production capacity for mono-Si wafers based on CCz (continuous Czochralski) manufacturing process in Qujing, China. GCL-Poly is also modifying one-third of existing production capacity for poly-Si wafers for quasi-mono-Si wafer production.

Poly-Si wafer maker Huantai Silicon Science & Technology will set up annual production capacity of 3GWp for mono-Si wafers in Baotou, China.

Other solar poly-Si wafer makers, instead of producing mono-Si wafers on their own, have formed strategic cooperation to secure supply of mono-Si wafers.

