Daqo New Energy to stop producing poly-Si wafers
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based Daqo New Energy has disclosed it will end production of solar poly-Si wafers at the end of September 2018 and then concentrate production of polysilicon.

Ending the poly-Si wafer production will reduce long-term asset by US$20 million and incur employees' severance pay of US$1.6 million, Daqo said.

Daqo has annual polysilicon production capacity of 18,000 metric tons currently and is expanding it to 30,000 metric tons by year-end 2018.

Daqo New Energy will continue to make solar mono-Si wafers.

Solar poly-Si wafer makers have come under increasing competition from those making solar mono-Si wafers, Daqo CEO Zhang Longgen indicated.

