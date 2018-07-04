Taiwan PCB firms fined for environmental infractions in China

Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

PCB manufacturers Ichia Technologies and Career Technology have both been fined for violating environmental regulations in China.

China's Suzhou Environmental Protection Bureau launched recently probes into Ichia's and Career Tech's local plants, which have been fined for discharging polluted wastewater and ordered to improve their wastewater processes as soon as possible.

The authority said it will be monitoring whether the two Taiwan-based manufacturers continue to break environmental laws.

A government probe was launched into Ichia's Suzhou factory between May 23 and June 27, which has prompted the company to suspend part of its etching and copper plating production lines, according to the Taiwan-based PCB firm. Ichia added the impact should be minimal as production can be supported by its other factories.

Ichia is reportedly among Xiaomi's suppliers.

Ichia disclosed its Suzhou factory generates revenues of about NT$500 million (US$16.4 million) monthly. The incident will likely affect 10% of the monthly revenues generated by the factory in June, the company said. Whether the impact will continue in July will depend on the number of working days lost due to the suspension, it continued.

Ichia expects its Suzhou plant operations to return to normal between July 9 and July 16.