COF packaging substrate, service suppliers bracing for strong sales in 2H18

Julian Ho, Kaohsiung; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Chip on film (COF) packaging substrate supplier JMC Electronics and COF back-end service firms Chipbond Technology and ChipMOS Technologies are set to enjoy brisk sales in the second half of 2018 thanks to increasing adoption of COF packaging for LCD driver ICs for smartphone panels, according to industry sources.

JMC is expected to see its revenues start to soar in July on influx of new substrate orders, indicated the sources.

As a result, JMC has plans to expand the production capacity of COF substrates to 10 million units a month in the second half of 2018 and to 20 million units in 2019, said the sources.

Meanwhile, Chipbond and ChipMOS both are optimistic about their COF packaging business for 2018, with market sources indicating that their capacities of 12-inch COF packaging lines are falling short of demand in the year.

Chipbond chairman Fei-jain Wu acknowledged earlier that related COF capacity in the Taiwan market, including substrates, packaging and testing, has been extremely tight recently, and Chipbond even plans to raise its capex for 2018 to ramp up its COF packaging capacity although the amount has not yet been fixed.

As a matter of fact, Chipbond has begun implementing its expansion project for the 12-inch COF packaging capacity since the second quarter of 2017 as it takes a long lead-time to receive needed equipment, Wu said.

Wu added that Chipbond's 8-inch COF packaging lines are also operating at full capacity currently.

Meanwhile, demand for ChipMOS' 12-inch slim bezel COF packaging has also been strong recently, as the company's COF packaging can be applied to driver ICs for smartphone-use LCD and OLED panels, said the sources.

ChipMOS currently has a production capacity of 65-70 million COF driver IC chips a month, including 10-11 million units for fine pitch COF models.