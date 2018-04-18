QCT expects revenues from China to soar in next two years

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

With Quanta Cloud Technology's (QCT) partnership with China-based Huayun over hyper-converged infrastructure products and its existing orders for cloud computing solutions, QCT president Mike Yang expects the company to enjoy surging annual revenue growths in the next two years.

Yang has pointed out that QCT used to primarily focus on obtaining orders from cloud computing service providers, but competition has grown fiercer from players including China-based Inspur and Sugon and Taiwan-based Inventec, Mitac and Wistron, in the past few years.

QCT's partnership with Huayun via VMware's connection has helped QCT create a new business model in China and cross into the enterprise mix cloud market, Yang said.

In addition to its cooperation with VMware, QCT is also seeing rising supply to its cloud computing clients and will see its 2018 results benefit from the growth, and the driving force will continue to boost QCT's 2019 performance, Yang noted.

Some market watchers pointed out that many of China's public cloud service providers have been aggressively expanding overseas and their moves should benefit QCT.

QCT's public cloud clients used to be mainly from North America, but for the past couple of years, the server maker has been keen to seek clients from second-tier cloud players and in Europe. In China, Alibaba and Baidu are currently QCT's major clients, but they only outsource less than 20% of their orders to QCT at present, and the company is looking to receive more orders from the clients in 2018.

Photo: Digitimes file photo