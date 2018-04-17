QCT partners Chinac.com for cloud computing datacenter business, says paper

Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), Quanta Computer's cloud computing product subsidiary, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with China-based web hosting service provider Chinac.com to supply digital technologies and hyper-converged infrastructure products for the Greater China region, according to a Chinese-language Apple Daily report.

QCT will develop hardware with hyper-converged infrastructure for Chinac.com and will integrate it with VMware's VSAN ready nodes and VMware Cloud Foundation software-defined data center (SDDC) to share market resources, expand their business reaches and create innovations. QCT's products will be adopted by or sell via Chinac.com, the paper said.

Chinac.com is currently a top-3 datacenter solution provider in China, supplying clients with complete server, storage and network switch products as well as SDDC solutions, the paper added.