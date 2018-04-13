NAND flash prices continue to fall

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

The global supply of NAND flash chips remains slightly short of demand which will continue to drag down the memory prices during the second quarter of 2018, according to DRAMeXchange.

A slight oversupply already took place in the NAND flash memory market in the first quarter of 2018, said DRAMeXchange, adding that such a scenario will persist in the second quarter. The chip prices remain under downward pressure, DRAMeXchange indicated.

The NAND flash supply is expected to become tight in the second half of 2018, as demand from channel distributors picks up, DRAMeXchange noted. Meanwhile, end-market devices will enter their peak season in the second half of the year, while flash memory content per smartphone continues to grow. NAND flash prices will then stabilize, DRAMeXchange said.

In addition, DRAMeXchange believes that China-based memory startup Yangtze Memory Technologies Company (YMTC) will not have substantial impact on the global NAND flash output until 2019.

YMTC under China's state-owned Tsinghua Unigroup expects to soon kick off small-scale production of 32-layer 3D NAND memory chips.