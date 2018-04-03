China smartphone vendors set high goals for overseas shipments

Cage Chao, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

First-tier China-based smartphone vendors including Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi Technology are stepping up their deployments and investments in overseas markets, as they have set strategies to continue pursuing higher shipment volumes and market share in 2018, according to sources from Taiwan's handset supply chain.

Some handset IC vendors indicated that Xiaomi will continue to advance its shipments in India and other emerging markets leveraging its brand image and new models with high price/performance ratios.

Having been able to maintain a monthly shipment volume of over 10 million units for several months recently, Xiaomi has a chance to ramp up its total smartphone shipments to 120-150 million units in 2018, the sources estimated.

Huawei has seen its smartphone shipments rebound recently, and is expected to place more orders for its newly released P20-series products which have come with more AI applications, said the sources.

According to internal sources at Huawei, the company has set a goal of shipping up to 200 million smartphones in 2018, up from 153 million shipped a year earlier.

Oppo and Vivo, which both saw their growth rates slow down in 2017, reportedly have mapped out new strategies for 2018, which target emerging markets with new models featuring high price/performance ratios and AI applications, pointed out the sources, adding that the two vendors are expected to release new models in the second quarter.