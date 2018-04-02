China smartphone vendors debut new models to tap high-end market

Max Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

China smartphone vendors including Huawei, Oppo and Xiaomi have lately launched their respective 2018 flagship devices boasting high price-performance ratios and multiple smart functions, seeking to cannibalize the global high-end smartphone market now over 60% controlled by Samsung and Apple, according to industry sources.

The sources said that in 2018, the China vendors have strategically shifted their sales focus to midrange to high-tier models featuring all-screen displays, multi-lenses, optimized camera function and AI capabilities, while also significantly enhancing their international marketing campaigns. This in turn will significantly benefit partners in the supply chains including makers of memory chips, panels, camera lenses, sensing modules and recognition ICs.

Huawei, for instance, launched in Paris in late March its 2018 flagship P-series devices, replacing the Huawel P10 with the Huawei P20. Of the new devices, the P20 Pro comes with a triple camera setup (8-, 20- and 40-megapixel), in addition to incorporating AI capabilities.

Oppo also released in late March in Shenzhen, China, its new R15 series models, which will be available for domestic sales starting in April. The R15 adopts MediatTek's Helio P60 chipset and the R15 Dream Mirror Edition (DME) uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The R15 DME is fitted with a dual-lens camera in a 16- and 20-megapixel setting and can support the recognition of around 120 AI scenarios.

As to Xiaomi, its newly debuted Mi MIX 2S also adopts the all-screen design, and comes with a dual 12-megapixel camera, one with an optical zoom for deep depth effects. In addition, it features Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and a fingerprint recognition area design.

Industry sources indicated that AI application has become a new marketing appeal highlighted by smartphone vendors. Samsung, for instance, is incorporating its new smart voice assistant Bixby as a standard function of its new smartphone devices, and China vendors have used AI solutions to support camera and recognition applications.

The sources continued that the smartphone market will take on a brand-new landscape after 5G mobile communication technologies kick off commercial run in 2020, as a new smartphone ecosystem integrating AI, machine learning, IoT, smart living, AR and VR will then emerge to constitute a new battlefield for smartphone vendors.