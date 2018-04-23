Huawei launches P20 devices in Taiwan

Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Huawei has launched its new flagship models, the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, in the Taiwan market, priced at NT$20,900 (US$711) and NT$26,900, respectively, with the availability to begin on May 1.

With new features such as a triple-lens camera found at the P20 Pro and enhanced cooperation with local telecom operators including Chunghwa Telecom (CHT), Taiwan Mobile, Far EasTone Telecommunications (FET) and Taiwan Star Telecom, Huawei aims to ramp up significantly its share in the local market in 2018, according to industry sources.

To promote the P20 devices, Huawei is giving out handset accessories such as fast charging USB heads, selfie sticks, Type-C adapters, and fast charging cables, to customers that sign up pre-orders at designated channels from April 19-27.

Huawei is also to open its first experiencing shop in Taiwan in April to further promote its brand image and plans to set up a total of six such shops by year-end 2018.

With the launch of new models and enhanced distribution networks, Huawei aims to narrow its shipments gaps against fellow companies Oppo and Xiaomi Technology in the Taiwan market, according to industry sources.

Oppo currently leads Huawei and Xiaomi, as well as other vendors including HTC, Asustek Computer and Sony Mobile Communications, to take the third spot in Taiwan's smartphone market with a 10% share in terms of shipment volume, trailing after only Apple and Samsung. Oppo also ranked third in terms of sale value with an 8% share locally.

Both Huawei and Xiaomi are included in the top-10 rankings in the local market, with unit shipments of the two companies almost tied at the same levels, noted the sources.

The three China-based vendors are expected to collectively grab a nearly 20% share of Taiwan's smartphone market in terms of unit shipments by year-end 2018 compared to 15% currently, the sources estimated.

Huawei P20 devices launched in Taiwan

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2018