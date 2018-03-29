ASRock rolls out AMD Radeon graphics cards

Monica Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

ASRock has introduced the first series of its Phantom Gaming-branded graphics cards based on AMD's chips in Thailand, focusing on the mainstream price segment and it will sell them mainly in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

The company has released several graphics cards including Radeon RX 580, 570, 560 and 550 with prices ranging from NT$3,000-14,000 (US$102-477), targeting markets such as those in Latin America, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Japan and South Korea, where it has strong market shares for the motherboard.

So far, ASRock has no plan to sell the graphics cards in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong.

ASRock also reported consolidated revenues of NT$9.21 billion for 2017 with net profits reaching NT$469 million and EPS NT$4.02, up dramatically from 2016's NT$1.39, and will distribute dividends of NT$4 per share in cash.

As for 2018, ASRock's January revenues rose 21.54% on month and 31.05% on year to arrive at NT$915 million. Although the amount dropped to only NT$750 million in February, they were still 28% higher than those in February 2017. Combined consolidated revenues for the first two months of 2018 were NT$1.66 billion, up 32% on year.

ASRock pointed out that its strong EPS performance in 2017 was mainly due to the rising shipment proportion of mid-range to high-end motherboards. The company's motherboard products designed specifically for cryptocurrency mining also boosted the company's profitability.

Meanwhile, the company's IPC and server motherboard businesses had reached break-even operation at the end of 2017, helping to reduce its consumer motherboards business' revenue contribution from 2016's 85% to around 70% in 2017.

Photo: Digitimes file photo