Innolux reports net profits NT$880 million for 3Q17
Rebecca kuo, Tainan; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 27 October 2017]

Innolux has registered consolidated revenues of NT$79.5 billion (US$2.61 billion) for the third quarter with operating margin 20.3%, operating profits NT$10.9 billion, net profits NT$880 million and an EPS NT$0.88.

The company's long- and short-term loans totaled NT$28.2 billion at the end of the third quarter, down NT$8.2 billion sequentially and the net debt ratio was negative 11%.

In the third quarter, Innolux's overall panel shipments were 6.98 million square meters, up 0.3% sequentially and the ASP was US$373 per square meter. The company's small- and medium-size panels contributed NT$18.8 billion to third-quarter revenues, up 13.3% sequentially, while shipments were 680,000 square meters, up 27.7% on quarter.

In terms of product applications, shipments for handset and enterprise products together accounted for 27% of Innolux's revenues in the third quarter, mobile PCs 17%, monitors 10% and TV 46%. As for panel sizes, the sub-10-inch sector had a 24% share, 10- to 20-inch sector 20%, 20- to 39-inch segment 15% and 40-inch and above 39%.

Photo: Digitimes file photo

