AUO, Innolux TV panel shipments to remain steady in 2H17, says report

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 22 August 2017]

Shipments of TV panels by AU Optronics (AUO) and Innolux will remain steady in the second half of 2017 thanks to demand from China-based TV vendors, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Total TV panel purchases from China's top-six TV vendors will increase 17% on quarter in the third quarter of 2017 and expand another 14% in the fourth quarter, said the report, citing the latest data from IHS.

On the other hand, AUO and Innolux may rely less on Korea-based TV vendors, mainly Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, for maintaining their shipment growths in the second half as IHS has revised downward panel demand from Korea.

Previously, panel demand in Korea was estimated to grow 25% on quarter but decline 7% on year in the third quarter of 2017. The market research firm now expects the on-quarter growth rate to subdue to 21% while the annual reduction to expand to 11%.

Furthermore, panel demand in Korea will fall 12% on quarter and 13% on year in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to David Hsieh, senior director, IHS Markit.

Overall, TV panel prices will fall 3-5% sequentially on average in August, monitor panel prices will drop 2-3%, while prices for notebook panels will slide 1%, Hsieh said.