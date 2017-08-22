Taipei, Wednesday, August 23, 2017 00:44 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
35°C
AUO, Innolux TV panel shipments to remain steady in 2H17, says report
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 22 August 2017]

Shipments of TV panels by AU Optronics (AUO) and Innolux will remain steady in the second half of 2017 thanks to demand from China-based TV vendors, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Total TV panel purchases from China's top-six TV vendors will increase 17% on quarter in the third quarter of 2017 and expand another 14% in the fourth quarter, said the report, citing the latest data from IHS.

On the other hand, AUO and Innolux may rely less on Korea-based TV vendors, mainly Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, for maintaining their shipment growths in the second half as IHS has revised downward panel demand from Korea.

Previously, panel demand in Korea was estimated to grow 25% on quarter but decline 7% on year in the third quarter of 2017. The market research firm now expects the on-quarter growth rate to subdue to 21% while the annual reduction to expand to 11%.

Furthermore, panel demand in Korea will fall 12% on quarter and 13% on year in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to David Hsieh, senior director, IHS Markit.

Overall, TV panel prices will fall 3-5% sequentially on average in August, monitor panel prices will drop 2-3%, while prices for notebook panels will slide 1%, Hsieh said.

Realtime news

  • TowerJazz and Tacoma announce partnership for 8-inch fab in China

    Bits + chips | 7h 3min ago

  • Digitimes Research: AR players shift focus to develop platform products

    Before Going to Press | 3h 18min ago

  • Taiwan market: Smartphone-based credit card payment to be launched

    Before Going to Press | 3h 20min ago

  • Fujitsu plans to sell its handset business

    Before Going to Press | 3h 28min ago

  • China market: Smartphone vendors ready to launch all-screen models

    Before Going to Press | 3h 34min ago

  • Asustek, Acer to roll out Coffee Lake-based notebooks starting September

    Before Going to Press | 3h 34min ago

  • China market: DPVR unseats HTC as VR headset leader in 2Q17, says Canalys

    Before Going to Press | 3h 42min ago

  • Winbond announces equipment purchases

    Before Going to Press | 3h 48min ago

  • Copper foil maker Co-Tech net profits hit record high for 4th consecutive quarter

    Before Going to Press | 3h 50min ago

  • LTPS panel makers look to develop more target markets

    Before Going to Press | 4h 5min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Yilan Science Park
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link