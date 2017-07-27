Taipei, Friday, July 28, 2017 01:02 (GMT+8)
Taiwan panel makers ready to face challenge from China 10.5G line
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 July 2017]

While BOE Technology is slated to kick off production at its 10.5G fab in 2018 sparking concerns of panel oversupply in the coming year, AU Optronics (AUO) and Innolux both have said they will move to the upper end of the panel market to lessen the impact.

BOE's 10.5G is believed to target production of large-sized panels, but since TV vendors are looking towards large-screen TVs with slim bezel or bezel-free frames and high color saturation, these are technology barriers which are not easy for China-based panel makers to overcome at the moment, according to Wang Jyh-chao, chairman of Innolux.

If the panels rolled out by the new fab fail to meet the requirements of TV vendors, then the new facilities will be forced to begin with entry-level and mid-tier products, Wang said.

BOE's 10.5G plant is likely to start with the production of 32-inch TV panels, which may cause oversupply in the segment, but would not affect other segments, said Hung Mao-sheng, general manager of Innolux's TV business unit.

Innolux will continue to focus on differentiation to maintain its leading market position, Hung said.

Meanwhile, AUO chairman Paul Peng believes that the impact of BOE's 10.5G line on the panel industry will not be significant initially.

The 10.5G line is believed to target on 65- and 75-inch panels, and AUO has a series of corresponding products to maintain its competitiveness, Peng asserted.

The pace of capacity ramps in 2018 will come slowly, and the panel industry will remain healthy in the coming year if current sales momentum continues, Peng said.

world's first 10.5G line from BOE

BOE Technology to kick off the world's first 10.5G fab
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017

