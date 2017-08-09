Taipei, Thursday, August 10, 2017 12:14 (GMT+8)
Innolux revenues rise 11.05% on year in July
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Innolux has reported consolidated revenues of NT$25.344 billion (US$838.97 million) for July 2017, representing a 9.6% drop on month and 11.05% increase on year.

The LCD panel maker disclosed it shipped 8.78 million units of large-size products, a decrease of 12.2% on month. Shipments for small-to medium-size products came to 23.45 million units, an increase of 4.3% on month.

Innolux has totaled NT$195.879 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 34.12% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Innolux totaled NT$287.089 billion in consolidated revenues, down 21.16% sequentially on year.

Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Jul-17

25,344

(9.6%)

11.1%

195,879

34.1%

Jun-17

28,036

(0.2%)

20%

170,535

38.4%

May-17

28,092

(1%)

24.8%

142,499

42.7%

Apr-17

28,382

(9.5%)

35.6%

114,407

47.9%

Mar-17

31,354

14.4%

67.6%

86,026

52.5%

Feb-17

27,412

0.6%

64.9%

54,672

45%

Jan-17

27,260

(15.2%)

29.3%

27,260

29.3%

Dec-16

32,152

10.2%

21.7%

287,089

(21.2%)

Nov-16

29,167

3.9%

14.6%

254,937

(24.5%)

Oct-16

28,064

5.5%

(5.1%)

225,771

(27.7%)

Sep-16

26,601

6.1%

(15%)

197,707

(30.1%)

Aug-16

25,062

9.8%

(9.9%)

171,106

(31.9%)

Jul-16

22,822

(2.3%)

(23.1%)

146,044

(34.7%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017

