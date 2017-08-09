Innolux revenues rise 11.05% on year in July

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 9 August 2017]

Innolux has reported consolidated revenues of NT$25.344 billion (US$838.97 million) for July 2017, representing a 9.6% drop on month and 11.05% increase on year.

The LCD panel maker disclosed it shipped 8.78 million units of large-size products, a decrease of 12.2% on month. Shipments for small-to medium-size products came to 23.45 million units, an increase of 4.3% on month.

Innolux has totaled NT$195.879 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 34.12% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Innolux totaled NT$287.089 billion in consolidated revenues, down 21.16% sequentially on year.

Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Jul-17 25,344 (9.6%) 11.1% 195,879 34.1% Jun-17 28,036 (0.2%) 20% 170,535 38.4% May-17 28,092 (1%) 24.8% 142,499 42.7% Apr-17 28,382 (9.5%) 35.6% 114,407 47.9% Mar-17 31,354 14.4% 67.6% 86,026 52.5% Feb-17 27,412 0.6% 64.9% 54,672 45% Jan-17 27,260 (15.2%) 29.3% 27,260 29.3% Dec-16 32,152 10.2% 21.7% 287,089 (21.2%) Nov-16 29,167 3.9% 14.6% 254,937 (24.5%) Oct-16 28,064 5.5% (5.1%) 225,771 (27.7%) Sep-16 26,601 6.1% (15%) 197,707 (30.1%) Aug-16 25,062 9.8% (9.9%) 171,106 (31.9%) Jul-16 22,822 (2.3%) (23.1%) 146,044 (34.7%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017