Innolux revenues rise 11.05% on year in July

Innolux has reported consolidated revenues of NT$25.344 billion (US$838.97 million) for July 2017, representing a 9.6% drop on month and 11.05% increase on year.
The LCD panel maker disclosed it shipped 8.78 million units of large-size products, a decrease of 12.2% on month. Shipments for small-to medium-size products came to 23.45 million units, an increase of 4.3% on month.
Innolux has totaled NT$195.879 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 34.12% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Innolux totaled NT$287.089 billion in consolidated revenues, down 21.16% sequentially on year.
Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Jul 2016 - Jul 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Jul-17
|
25,344
|
(9.6%)
|
11.1%
|
195,879
|
34.1%
Jun-17
|
28,036
|
(0.2%)
|
20%
|
170,535
|
38.4%
May-17
|
28,092
|
(1%)
|
24.8%
|
142,499
|
42.7%
Apr-17
|
28,382
|
(9.5%)
|
35.6%
|
114,407
|
47.9%
Mar-17
|
31,354
|
14.4%
|
67.6%
|
86,026
|
52.5%
Feb-17
|
27,412
|
0.6%
|
64.9%
|
54,672
|
45%
Jan-17
|
27,260
|
(15.2%)
|
29.3%
|
27,260
|
29.3%
Dec-16
|
32,152
|
10.2%
|
21.7%
|
287,089
|
(21.2%)
Nov-16
|
29,167
|
3.9%
|
14.6%
|
254,937
|
(24.5%)
Oct-16
|
28,064
|
5.5%
|
(5.1%)
|
225,771
|
(27.7%)
Sep-16
|
26,601
|
6.1%
|
(15%)
|
197,707
|
(30.1%)
Aug-16
|
25,062
|
9.8%
|
(9.9%)
|
171,106
|
(31.9%)
Jul-16
|
22,822
|
(2.3%)
|
(23.1%)
|
146,044
|
(34.7%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, August 2017