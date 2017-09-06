Taipei, Thursday, September 7, 2017 20:58 (GMT+8)
Innolux revenues increase in August
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 6 September 2017]

Innolux has announced its August 2017 consolidated revenues reached NT$27.233 billion (US$904.92 million), an increase of 7.5% on month and an increase of 8.7% on year.

During August 2017, the LCD panel maker shipped 10.23 million units of large-sized products, an increase of 16.6% on month. Shipments for small- to medium-size products were 26.06 million units, an increase of 11.2% on month, according to the company.

The company has totaled NT$223.112 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 30.39% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Innolux totaled NT$287.089 billion in consolidated revenues, down 21.16% sequentially on year.

