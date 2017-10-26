Taipei, Friday, October 27, 2017 12:52 (GMT+8)
Innolux looks to steady year in 2018
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 26 October 2017]

Year 2018 is going to be a steady one for Innolux in terms of revenues and profits with an oversupply of LCD panels more likely to happen in 2019, according to Yang Chiu-lien, general director at Innolux.

The year 2017 has been generally a great one for the panel industry, Yang said, as most makers have been able to maintain their revenue and profit momentums through capacity alignments even though prices of TV panels have begun to fall since the second quarter.

Innolux has also adopted a new business model by resuming the assembly of complete TV sets, while enhancing its presence in the segments with high value-added such as automobile, aerospace and healthcare, Yang noted.

Innolux has been shipping automobile panels to clients including Tesla and Audi, with most panels falling in the 10-inch size segment and some reaching 17-inch, Yang said, adding that total shipments of automobile panels will increase by several million units in 2018 and expand from panels to modules and quasi systems.

Shipments of complete TVs will reach 100,000 units a month at the end of 2017 with the monthly capacity to ramp up to 500,000 a month in 2018, and to eventually reach accumulated shipments of 10 million units in 2019, Yang said.

The global supply of LCD flat panels in 2018 will be comparable to that in 2017 despite the availability of new capacities, including BOE Technology's 10.5G line, as it takes times for the new 10.5G line to ramp up its yield rates, Yang asserted.

Innolux general director Yang Chiu-lien

Innolux general director Yang Chiu-lien.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017

