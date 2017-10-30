Taipei, Monday, October 30, 2017 12:54 (GMT+8)
Taipei
20°C
Innolux to maintain high utilization rate in 4Q17
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 30 October 2017]

Flat panel maker Innolux expects its overall performance to stay steady in the fourth quarter of 2017, with its overall utilization rate to be nearly at 100% with minor adjustments at individual fabs according to market conditions, according to company sources.

Shipments of large-sized panels will stay flat in the fourth quarter as compared to a quarter earlier with their ASPs to slip 4-6% quarterly on average, said company president Robert Hsiao.

For small- to medium-sized panels, shipments are likely to decline 7-9% on quarter in the fourth quarter, but their ASPs are expected to climb 7-9% thanks to strong demand from the mobile device sector, Hsiao added.

Additionally, Innolux will also begin to ship 1.39-inch AMOLED panels in small volume in the fourth quarter and continue to ramp up the shipment volume later on, Hsiao said.

Although overall demand for TVs in the China market is expected to slide 10% on year in 2017 as expected, the average TV size has continued to increase, with mainstream size reaching over 50-inch, offsetting the impact caused by decreased TV shipment volume, said Hung Mao-sheng, president of Innolux TV business unit.

While continuing to ramp up its production of 50-inch panels at its 8.6G line, Innolux will begin to roll out 58-inch TV panels from the fab in November 2017 with actual output to reach 70,000-80,000 units a month in December, Hung noted.

Part of the production of 58-inch panels will be used for bezel-less applications in early 2018, Hung added.

Innolux chairman Jyh Chau-Wang (left) and president Robert Hsiao

Innolux chairman Jyh Chau-Wang (left) and president Robert Hsiao.
Photo: Digitimes file photo

