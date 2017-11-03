Digitimes Research: Taiwan small- to medium-size panel shipments to decrease in 4Q17

Jen-Chieh Yang, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Friday 3 November 2017]

Taiwan-based flat panel makers are expected to ship a combined 290 million small- to medium-size TFT-LCD panels in the fourth uarter of 2017, down 8.5% on quarter, due mainly to seasonality, Digitimes Research estimates.

In the third quarter of 2017, small- to medium-size panel shipments were up 19.7% sequentially to 317 million units thanks to higher-than-expected output from 6G LTPS lines at AU Optronics (AUO) and Innolux and increased demand for panels from the feature phone sector in India, Digitimes Research has found.

Also due to peak-season effects, shipments of panels for major application sectors all posted growths in the third quarter, with those for mobile phone applications surging 24.3% sequentially, buoyed by strong panel shipments for high-end smartphones from AUO and Innolux and a rebound of shipments for feature phones from HannStar Display.

Tablet panels recorded the smallest 0.1% sequential growth in the third quarter due to a further centralization of the supply chain of the tablet industry, aggressive shipments by China-based BOE Technology to the white-box tablet makers, and an increase in size of mainstream tablet products.

While panel shipments for all major application segments are likely to decline in the fourth quarter, shipments of medium-size ones for consumer electronics products such as smart speakers will drop a mere 0.9% on quarter, while those for tablets will suffer the highest 21% decline in the quarter.

For individual makers, Innolux led fellow companies with the highest 26% sequential shipment growth in the third quarter, while AUO and HannStar also enjoyed an over 20% growth during the same period.

Looking to the fourth quarter of 2017, Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) is expected to post the smallest 5% setback in shipments as the company is ramping up shipments of 18:9 all-screen panels to China's smartphone vendors, but HannStar will suffer the most on decreasing panel shipments for feature phones.