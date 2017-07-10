Taipei, Tuesday, July 11, 2017 06:15 (GMT+8)
Innolux, CPT perform steadily in June
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 July 2017]

Flat panel maker Innolux performed steadily in June with its revenues reaching NT$28.04 billion (US$917.61 million) in the month, down 0.2% from the previous month but up 20% from a year earlier.

Revenues for the second quarter of 2017 totaled NT$84.51 billion, decreasing 1.8% on quarter but up 26.5% on year.

In terms of volumes, shipments of large-size panels were up 3.8% on month to 9.99 million units in June, and also up 8.5% on quarter to 29.13 million units in the second quarter.

Shipments of small- and medium-size panels totaled 22.28 million units in June and 59.17 million units in the second quarter.

Chunghwa Picture Tubes (CPT) also fared well in June and saw its revenues move up 3.5% on month and 5.4% on year to NT$2.485 billion in the month. Accumulated 2017 revenues through June totaled NT$16.578 billion, increasing 16.6% from a year earlier.

CPT shipped 118,000 large-size panels in June, up 13.2% on month and 157.7% on year. But shipments of small- and medium-size panels were down 18.5% on month and 31.1% on year to 20.63 million units in the month.

Innolux

Innolux perfroming steadily in JunePhoto:Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017

