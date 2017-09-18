Touch Taiwan 2017: Innolux to debut 100-inch high brightness quantum dot public display

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 18 September 2017]

Innolux has revealed it will present its latest series of high-end TV display module, quantum dot display, bezel-less smart display product and TV screen joint by ultra narrow bezel displays at the Touch Taiwan 2017.

100-inch high-brightness quantum dot public display

Innolux will premiere what it calls the world's largest 100-inch high-brightness quantum dot public display module which adopts ultra-high-penetration photo-resist, dynamic local dimming, high color saturation LED, quantum dot and the latest high-speed display driver IC. The product features brightness of 1200 nits, 4K2K resolution (3840x2160), high dynamic range, wide viewing angle and blurless fast motion. It is suitable for commercial use like large advertising screen, according to the maker.

It is also debuting a 65-inch 4K quantum dot TV module. More than 1,000 zones of dynamic local dimming are employed to deliver brightness over 1000 nits, according to Innolux. Quantum dot technology highlights the color output BT.2020 >90% and makes the module comparable to OLED display but with lower cost and better durability. The ultra-thin backlight cavity module design technology allows the thickness of vertical light emitting type to be parallel to the edge side-lighting model's.

65-inch 8K full viewing angle display module and 50-inch mega-zone display module

Innolux will also showcase what it calls the world's first 65-inch 8K full viewing angle display module which is the first 65-inch high-end product to equip with high penetration, full viewing angle, ultra-high 8K4K resolution (7680x4320), high color saturation and high brightness of over 1000 nits. The new full viewing angle polarizer technology reduces the color cast problem which is common in the full viewing angle products at the same time, according to Innolux.

Innolux said it employs its internally-developed double layer display technology in the 50-inch mega-zone display module and overcomes the bottleneck in manufacture process. With the support of pixel size local dimming and 1,000,000:1 static contrast, the darkness of night scene could be truly delivered without halo even in dim environment.

50-inch bezel-less smart display product

Jemmy Hung, president of TV business unit at Innolux, said, "This year marks the launch of finished-product strategy of Innolux." Hung said the resumption of assembly business at Innolux will demonstrate the company's capability in system integration.

"High-end products and high-profit-margin products will be the new foci," said Hung. "Continuous investment in R&D, product differentiation brought by disruptive innovation and flexible strategy will gain us a place in global market."

Innolux will present its internally-developed 50-inch bezel-less smart display product which features one-stop production at the same facility, from open cell to finished product testing. Innolux will also showcase a large TV screen formed by 55-inch panels. The ultra-thin 1.8mm border to border distance realizes no-border visual extension. The square shape panel allows limitless extension under appropriate support system and is ideal in commercial area like in department stores, airport, shopping mall and cinema, according to the company.

Touch Taiwan 2017 will be held at the Nangang Exhibition Hall in Taipei September 20-22.