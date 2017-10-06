Innolux reports flat September revenues

Innolux has announced its September 2017 consolidated revenues reached NT$26.9 billion (US$885.92 million), a decrease of 1.1 % on-month and an increase of 1.2% on year.
The panel maker said that it shipped 10.69 million units of large-sized products in September, an increase of 4.5% on month. Shipments for small- to medium-sized products were 26.55 million units, up 1.9% on month.
For the third quarter 2017, the company reported consolidated revenues of NT$79.5 billion, rising 6.7% on year but decreasing 5.9% sequentially.
Large-sized shipments in the third quarter came to 29.69 million units, an increase of 1.9% over the 29.13 million units shipped in the previous quarter, according to the company. Shipments for small- to medium-sized products were 76.06 million units, a 28.5% increase over the 59.17 million units shipped in the previous quarter.
Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Sep-17
|
26,931
|
(1.1%)
|
1.2%
|
250,042
|
26.5%
Aug-17
|
27,233
|
7.5%
|
8.7%
|
223,112
|
30.4%
Jul-17
|
25,344
|
(9.6%)
|
11.1%
|
195,879
|
34.1%
Jun-17
|
28,036
|
(0.2%)
|
20%
|
170,535
|
38.4%
May-17
|
28,092
|
(1%)
|
24.8%
|
142,499
|
42.7%
Apr-17
|
28,382
|
(9.5%)
|
35.6%
|
114,407
|
47.9%
Mar-17
|
31,354
|
14.4%
|
67.6%
|
86,026
|
52.5%
Feb-17
|
27,412
|
0.6%
|
64.9%
|
54,672
|
45%
Jan-17
|
27,260
|
(15.2%)
|
29.3%
|
27,260
|
29.3%
Dec-16
|
32,152
|
10.2%
|
21.7%
|
287,089
|
(21.2%)
Nov-16
|
29,167
|
3.9%
|
14.6%
|
254,937
|
(24.5%)
Oct-16
|
28,064
|
5.5%
|
(5.1%)
|
225,771
|
(27.7%)
Sep-16
|
26,601
|
6.1%
|
(15%)
|
197,707
|
(30.1%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017