Innolux reports flat September revenues
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 October 2017]

Innolux has announced its September 2017 consolidated revenues reached NT$26.9 billion (US$885.92 million), a decrease of 1.1 % on-month and an increase of 1.2% on year.

The panel maker said that it shipped 10.69 million units of large-sized products in September, an increase of 4.5% on month. Shipments for small- to medium-sized products were 26.55 million units, up 1.9% on month.

For the third quarter 2017, the company reported consolidated revenues of NT$79.5 billion, rising 6.7% on year but decreasing 5.9% sequentially.

Large-sized shipments in the third quarter came to 29.69 million units, an increase of 1.9% over the 29.13 million units shipped in the previous quarter, according to the company. Shipments for small- to medium-sized products were 76.06 million units, a 28.5% increase over the 59.17 million units shipped in the previous quarter.

Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Sep-17

26,931

(1.1%)

1.2%

250,042

26.5%

Aug-17

27,233

7.5%

8.7%

223,112

30.4%

Jul-17

25,344

(9.6%)

11.1%

195,879

34.1%

Jun-17

28,036

(0.2%)

20%

170,535

38.4%

May-17

28,092

(1%)

24.8%

142,499

42.7%

Apr-17

28,382

(9.5%)

35.6%

114,407

47.9%

Mar-17

31,354

14.4%

67.6%

86,026

52.5%

Feb-17

27,412

0.6%

64.9%

54,672

45%

Jan-17

27,260

(15.2%)

29.3%

27,260

29.3%

Dec-16

32,152

10.2%

21.7%

287,089

(21.2%)

Nov-16

29,167

3.9%

14.6%

254,937

(24.5%)

Oct-16

28,064

5.5%

(5.1%)

225,771

(27.7%)

Sep-16

26,601

6.1%

(15%)

197,707

(30.1%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017

