Innolux reports flat September revenues

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 6 October 2017]

Innolux has announced its September 2017 consolidated revenues reached NT$26.9 billion (US$885.92 million), a decrease of 1.1 % on-month and an increase of 1.2% on year.

The panel maker said that it shipped 10.69 million units of large-sized products in September, an increase of 4.5% on month. Shipments for small- to medium-sized products were 26.55 million units, up 1.9% on month.

For the third quarter 2017, the company reported consolidated revenues of NT$79.5 billion, rising 6.7% on year but decreasing 5.9% sequentially.

Large-sized shipments in the third quarter came to 29.69 million units, an increase of 1.9% over the 29.13 million units shipped in the previous quarter, according to the company. Shipments for small- to medium-sized products were 76.06 million units, a 28.5% increase over the 59.17 million units shipped in the previous quarter.

Innolux: Consolidated revenues, Sep 2016 - Sep 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Sep-17 26,931 (1.1%) 1.2% 250,042 26.5% Aug-17 27,233 7.5% 8.7% 223,112 30.4% Jul-17 25,344 (9.6%) 11.1% 195,879 34.1% Jun-17 28,036 (0.2%) 20% 170,535 38.4% May-17 28,092 (1%) 24.8% 142,499 42.7% Apr-17 28,382 (9.5%) 35.6% 114,407 47.9% Mar-17 31,354 14.4% 67.6% 86,026 52.5% Feb-17 27,412 0.6% 64.9% 54,672 45% Jan-17 27,260 (15.2%) 29.3% 27,260 29.3% Dec-16 32,152 10.2% 21.7% 287,089 (21.2%) Nov-16 29,167 3.9% 14.6% 254,937 (24.5%) Oct-16 28,064 5.5% (5.1%) 225,771 (27.7%) Sep-16 26,601 6.1% (15%) 197,707 (30.1%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, October 2017