Innolux reports decreased December sales
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES
Wednesday 10 January 2018

Innolux saw its consolidated revenues decline 1.1% on month and 15.9% on year to NT$27 billion (US$911.79 million) in December 2017, in which shipments of large-sized panel were down 0.2% sequentially to 10.58 million units, and those of small- to medium-sized panels were up 9.4% to 25.89 million units.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 were down 0.5% on quarter and 11.5% on year to NT$79.1 billion. In the quarter, shipments of large-sized panels edged up 2.8% sequentially to 73.7 million units, while those of small- to medium-sized models slid 3.1% to 76.06 million units.

For all of 2017, revenues totaled NT$329.2 billion, increasing 14.7% from a year earlier. In the year, large-sized panel shipments reached 116.19 million units, up 5% on year. Those of small- to medium-sized panels soared 20.4% to 270.78 million units.

Innolux posted an EPS of NT$3.27 for the first three quarters of 2017, and its EPS for all of the year is expected to reach NT$3.88, according to an industry estimate.

