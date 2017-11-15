Innolux to take up Foxconn 6G LTPS line

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 15 November 2017]

Innolux will take up Foxconn Electronics' 6G LTPS LCD fab in Luzhu, southern Taiwan for NT$31.4 billion (US$1.041 billion), a move which will ramp up its global LTPS panel market share to 8% from the current 2%.

While Innolux is ramping up the production of 18:9 all-screen displays and the supply of a-Si panels is becoming tight during the peak season, the company then decided to expand its capacity through the acquisition of the 6G LTPS plant, according to company president Robert Hsiao.

Innolux saw shipments of its small- and medium-sized panel increase 27.7% on quarter in the third quarter of 2017 and expects the shipment volume to continue to grow in the fourth quarter, Hsiao noted.

The acquisition of the 6G LTPS fab will also enable Innolux to accelerate its developments of OLED, mini LED and micro LED products, Hsiao added.

Innolux currently has a 3.5G LTPS fab with a production capacity of 50,000-60,000 substrates a month, while the Foxconn's 6G LTPS line has a capacity of 25,000 substrates.

Innolux president Robert Hsiao.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, November 2017