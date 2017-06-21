Innolux, Next Biometrics tie up for mass production of flexible fingerprint sensors

Rebecca Kuo, Hsinchu; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

Innolux will begin volume production of a flexible fingerprint sensor product co-develop with Norway-based Next Biometrics for smart card applications in the third quarter of 2017, according to a joint announcement by the two companies.

Innolux has been cooperating with Next Biometrics to develop thermal sensor products since 2011 and reached remarkable breakthroughs recently, according to Innolux.

Next Biometrics CEO Ritu Favre praised Innolux's R&D team for their efforts to help resolve bottlenecks in incorporating thermal sensors onto flexible panels during 2016-2107.

"The smart card market represents endless opportunities and with a mass production line in place, we look forward to extend our discussions and negotiations with potential clients," Favre was quoted in a company statement.

The thermal sensing technology from Next Biometrics can now be applied on flexible panels with satisfactory quality, claimed Chin-lung Ting, executive vice president for research at Innolux.

Innolux will use its 3.5G plant in Chunan, northern Taiwan to produce flexible panels for the thermal fingerprint sensors, Ting said, adding that production of flexible fingerprint sensors represents a new source of revenues and profits for the company.