Touch Taiwan 2017: Innolux to highlight gaming notebook panels

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 19 September 2017]

In response to the growing global gaming market, Innolux will showcase a series of gaming notebook/monitor panels at the upcoming Taiwan Touch 2017 to be held at the Nangang Exhibition Hall in Taipei September 20-22.

The gaming notebook panels will include a series of 15.6- inch low blue light, zero color cast display and a series of 17.3-inch 144Hz FHD display products. The 15.6-inch panel has been verified by TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Testing Standard and is proved to be effective in relieving eye strain. The 17.3-inch 144Hz FHD model accelerates the LC response speed of IPS from 25ms to 5ms (GTG) which it claims is the fastest among the industry.

Also on display will be a 27-inch 144Hz gaming monitor panel which supports 144Hz refresh rate to deliver higher brightness and QHD resolution.

The company will also highlight its 14-inch FHD AAS and 23.8-inch FHD AAS notebook and monitor panel products. Viewing angles of these panels can be switched between sharing mode and privacy mode without the need of an extra plug-on anti-glimpse panel.

Innolux will also unveil its energy-saving 13.3-inch FHD notebook panel which consumes only 1W with 150 nits of brightness and extends the battery time of up to 12 hours. It will also present a 31.5-inch 4K monitor panel which meets the latest HDR specifications with 4K2K resolution, high contrast and vivid color technology .

Innolux will also introduce its smartphone-use bezel-less 5.99-inch 18:9 wide color gamut touch panel, and 5.5-inch narrow-bezel wide color gamut QHD panel which delivers QHD high resolution and has a bezel of 0.45mm.

The displays will also include an all-in-one 6.8-inch full screen panel that integrates and augments audio system. The piezoelectric material and technique used in the backlight module are employed and the display module serves as audio cavity to replace traditional headphone jack to enhance the acoustic quality and save the space of the audio system.

Innolux, which has dedicated to automotive display market for years, will exhibit its automotive panels at the show, including its 29-inch curved S-shaped ultra-large size panel, 10-inch curved S-shaped panel with a ultra-small radius of curvature, and 10.1-inch high curvature panel.

Innolux 15.6-inch gaming notebook panel.

Photo: Company