Innolux actively nurturing versatile talent for Industry 4.0

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Friday 11 August 2017]

While Taiwan youths are increasingly willing to work abroad in line with ongoing business globalization and world factory trends, Taiwan-based LCD panel maker Innolux is providing them with opportunities for performing on the world stage as it has completed deployments to allow cross-time-zone operations with 18 footholds and 24 manufacturing plants in 10 countries, according to company sources.

A MacKinsey research report showed that despite smart production highlighted in the Industry 4.0 era, only 40% of global enterprises with Industry 4.0 deployments have managed to achieve relatively better performances than those without. While in Taiwan, semiconductor and LCD panel industries take the lead with the most mature deployments.

As a leading player in Taiwan's LCD panel industry, Innolux has been making plans for its future development, with a firm belief that it can develop into a smart manufacturing platform incorporating automation, Industry 4.0 and Big Data concepts and solutions. To the end, Innolux has positioned talent as "human asset" of the company, endeavoring to turn its labor force into smart innovators and looking to explore more talent for handling integrated operations, innovating technologies and developing global business outlets, said Peng Chun-hao, vice president of Innolux's HR Management Center.

Peng stressed that while passion, promise and profession constitute the core "DNA" for employees at Innolux, they should also possess the three basic MIT traits - motivation, integrity and teamwork - and develop cross-department integration and execution ability.

Cross-field versatile talent

As different talent is needed at different times, what enterprises need in the Industry 4.0 era are cross-field composite talent with good IQ, EQ and AQ, available with communication ability, innovation capability, teamwork spirit, good command of languages, great mobility, and willingness to make and lead changes, and experiences in dealing with multiple cultures, according to Peng.

Peng went on to say that Innolux's demand for expatriate employees has grown year by year, with 100 overseas job vacancies to be offered in 2018. He disclosed that average age of Innolux's expatriate employees has declined steadily to 33 in 2017 from 38 in 2015, and those with expatriate experience can be promoted to the managerial positions five years faster than those without.

A survey of 352 Taiwanese-invested enterprises done by the 104 Job Bank in the first half of 2017 showed that China, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Northeast Asia, Europe and the US are the top four regions to see positive growth in the demand for expatriate employees from Taiwan in the coming three years, with 27.6% of the polled expressing the need for more expatriate employees to China, followed by 19.6% to the ASEAN, 17.9% to Northeast Asia, and 9.7% to Europe and the US.

In terms of job vacancies offered for expatriate employees from Taiwan, the top-five places in China are Guangdong, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Fujian, and Zhejiang in 2017, in declining order, having remained unchanged for three years. The vacancies are mostly seen in the fields of business sales, R&D engineering, production management, operating consultancy, and production process planning. The survey showed that the emergence of Internet, platform applications, e-commerce, and software network have changed the work contents of expatriate employees.

Expatriate jobs in ASEAN surge drastically

Worth mentioning is that the growth of jobs offered by Taiwanese operations in ASEAN for expatriate employees from Taiwan has outpaced those in China and total overseas areas as a whole. For instance, there was an average of 4,584 expatriate jobs for Taiwanese employees emerging in the ASEAN region per month in 2016, shooting up 567% from 2008, much higher than a corresponding growth of 128% in total overseas areas and 74% in China, Hong Kong and Macao as a whole. ASEAN, however, now commands only 25% of total overseas expatriate jobs for employees from Taiwan, compared with the corresponding figure of 65% in China,

A survey of 162 Taiwanese enterprises offering expatriate jobs indicated that up to 85% of the respondents offered higher salaries to those who take overseas jobs than to those working in Taiwan, with their average monthly pay for the former 1.5 times the sum payable to the latter.

The 104 Job Bank also conducted a survey of 592 Taiwanese employees willing to work Southeast Asia, showing that an increase of 18.5% has been registered over a 3-year period, much higher than a corresponding rise of 5.8% for working anywhere abroad. Stronger market potential and higher pay and fringe benefits are the two major factors driving employees to take expatriate jobs in the ASEAN region.

(This is a summary of an interview of Peng Chun-hao, vice president of Innolux's HR Management Center.)