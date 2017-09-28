Innolux top TV panel vendor in August, says firm

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 28 September 2017]

Innolux outperformed LG Display to become the world's top vendor of LCD TV applications in August, during which the Taiwan-based maker's TV panel shipments reached 3.9 million units, up 28% from the previous month, according to Sigmaintell Consulting.

Shipments of Innolux's 39.5- and 50-inch TV panels regained momentum in August, pushing up the company's overall performance for the month, said Sigmaintell. Innolux announced earlier that it shipped a total of 10.23 million units of large-size flat panels in August, up 16.6% on month.

LG Display shipped over 3.8 million TV panels to take second place in August, while China-based BOE Technology ranked third with shipments approaching 3.8 million units, buoyed by strong demand for its 32- and 43-inch TV panels, Sigmaintell added.

Global TV panel shipments reached 23.01 million units in August, up 8.1% on month but down 4.8% on year, reflecting seasonal demand.

In terms of area shipments, TV panel shipments grew 8.1% on month but dropped 1.3% on year to 118 million square meters in August, according to Sigmaintell.

Global demand for TV panels is expected to remain brisk in September and October.