Innolux reports NT$12.1 billion in 2Q17 net profit

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

Innolux has announced consolidated revenues of NT$84.5 billion (US$2.782 billion) and operating income of NT$15.8 billion for the second quarter of 2017. Net profit for the quarter reached NT$12.1 billion or NT$1.22 per share.

Second-quarter's gross margin of 24.9% and operating margin of 18.7% were the company's highest-ever levels, owing to the company's deployment of smart manufacturing processes, according to company president Robert Hsiao.

Looking forward into the third quarter, the company expects shipments of its large-sized panels to grow 1-3% sequentially with their ASP slipping 1-3% on quarter. Shipments of small- to medium-sized panels will expand 7-9% on quarter with ASP rising 1-3%.

Innolux saw its panel shipments edge up 2.2% on year to 20.23 million units in the first half of 2017, according to WitsView.

Also, Innolux has begun manufacturing complete sets of TVs, with Sharp serving as one of its major clients, Hsiao said, adding that the company looks to ramp up its TV shipments to 100,000 units a month before the end of 2017 and further to 500,000 units a month in 2018.

Meanwhile, Innolux plans to ramp up the capacity of its 8.6G line to 40,000 substrates a month starting the third quarter of 2017.

Innolux chairman Wang Jyh-chao (left) and president Robert Hsiao

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, July 2017