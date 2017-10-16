Taipei, Monday, October 16, 2017 23:27 (GMT+8)
AUO, Innolux to generate profits in 2017
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 16 October 2017]

Taiwan-based flat panel makers AU Optronics (AUO) and Innolux, and other fellow suppliers globally are expected to generate profits for all of 2017 as large-size panel prices have not seen major declines despite growing oversupply, according to industry sources.

The oversupply situation has become more evident in the second half of 2017 due to the availability of new production capacity and a slowdown in the increase of the average size of TV panels, said the sources.

Innolux has fully recovered from the damage caused by an earthquake in 2016 and saw its shipments of large-sized panels grow by a double-digit rate in the second quarter of 2017, according to IDC.

Although AUO saw its unit shipments of large-sized panels drop slightly in the second quarter , the company managed to ramp up shipments of larger TV panels resulting in an increase in area shipments in the quarter.

Innolux and AUO, which each yielded a net profit of roughly NT$10 billion (US$331.37 million) a quarter in the first half of 2017, are expected to generate a comparable amount of profits in the third quarter, the sources estimated.

Globally, shipments of large-size panels increased 5.9% on quarter to 200 million units in the second quarter of 2017, IDC noted.

BOE Technology ranked as the top supplier of large-sized panels in the second quarter with a 21.2% share, followed by LG Display with 17.2%, Innolux with 16.8% and AUO with 13.8%, IDC data showed.

Global shipments of TV panels, the main source of revenues and profits for most flat panel makers, expanded 5.3% sequentially in the second quarter, said IDC, which added that TV panels shipments are expected to grow 3.5% on quarter to reach 65.5 million units in the third quarter.

However, global shipments of large-sized panels are forecast to drop 1.7% on year to 776 million units in 2017, IDC said.

Prices of large-sized panels are declining but not collapsing

Prices of large-sized panels are declining at manageable paces.
Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017

