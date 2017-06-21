Innolux developing Mini LED as predecessor to Micro LED

Rebecca Kuo, Hsinchu; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

Innolux started development of Mini LED technology a year ago and expects to get the technology ready for commercial application. Innolux sees Mini LED as a predecessor to Micro LED in terms of technological evolution, according to company executive vice president Ting Chin-lung.

There are technological problems to be solved, especially massive transfer and minimization of LED chip sizes, in the development of Micro LED technology, but the technology is expected to be commercialized within five years, Ting said. In the interim, Innolux is developing Mini LED technology and expects to offer Mini LED panels with flexible substrates for many innovative uses, such as automotive displays, in 3-5 years, Ting noted.

For the time being, Innolux is making R&D efforts to reduce production costs for Mini LED panels, hoping that prices for Mini LED panels can be less than 20% higher than those for TFT-LCD panels initially, Ting indicated. Innolux plans to use existing TFT-LCD equipment to produce Mini LED panels without a large capital expenditure, Ting noted.

Samsung Display and LG Display have taken a large global lead in developing OLED technology, and China-based panel makers are ambitiously developing the technology with large financial support, Ting said. Taiwan-based panel makers would struggle to step into developing OLED technology, Ting noted. However, Taiwan has advantages from its strong TFT-LCD and LED industries in terms of developing Micro LED technology, Ting indicated.

There are more than 100 enterprises and organizations engaged in R&D of Micro LED technology currently, Ting noted.