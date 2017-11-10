Taipei, Saturday, November 11, 2017 02:27 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Innolux revenues hit 15-month low in October
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 November 2017]

Innolux saw its consolidated revenues decline 8.1% on month and 11.9% on year to a 15-month low of NT$24.7 billion (US$819.35 million) in October.

Shipments of large-sized panels were down 12.7% on month to 9.33 million units in October, while those for small- to medium-sized panels also declined 9.1% to 24.14 million units.

Accumulated 2017 revenues through October totaled NT$274.78 billion, increasing 21.7% from a year earlier.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects large-sized panel shipments to remain flat with ASPs to fall 4.6% sequentially. Shipments of small- to medium-sized panels will slip 7-9% on quarter with their ASPs also falling 7-9%.

Innolux is expected to see its revenues drop 3% sequentially in the fourth quarter with a gross margin of 16.5%, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report. EPS will reach NT$0.60 in the fourth quarter and NT$3.88 for all of 2017.

UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link