Innolux revenues hit 15-month low in October

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 November 2017]

Innolux saw its consolidated revenues decline 8.1% on month and 11.9% on year to a 15-month low of NT$24.7 billion (US$819.35 million) in October.

Shipments of large-sized panels were down 12.7% on month to 9.33 million units in October, while those for small- to medium-sized panels also declined 9.1% to 24.14 million units.

Accumulated 2017 revenues through October totaled NT$274.78 billion, increasing 21.7% from a year earlier.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects large-sized panel shipments to remain flat with ASPs to fall 4.6% sequentially. Shipments of small- to medium-sized panels will slip 7-9% on quarter with their ASPs also falling 7-9%.

Innolux is expected to see its revenues drop 3% sequentially in the fourth quarter with a gross margin of 16.5%, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report. EPS will reach NT$0.60 in the fourth quarter and NT$3.88 for all of 2017.