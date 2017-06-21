Taipei, Thursday, June 22, 2017 05:35 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
33°C
Innolux begins shipping complete TV sets
Rebecca Kuo, Hsinchu; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

Flat panel maker Innolux has revamped its production strategy and already begun producing complete set of TVs recently, according to company chairman and CEO Jyh-Chau Wang.

Monthly shipments of complete TV sets will reach over 100,000 units in the second half of 2017 and further increase to 500,000 units in 2018, Wang said, adding that total TV shipments are expected to reach 5-6 million units in 2018 and 10 million in 2019.

Innolux will switch to a smart manufacturing platform, bringing in new technologies and Industry 4.0 standards for smart production of flat panels, TV sets and other value-added products, said company president Robert Hsiao.

Regarding the outlook of the flat panel industry, Wang believes that supply and demand will see a balance in 2017 although some 8.5G lines will come online in the latter half of the year.

Despite the ramping-up of some 10.5G lines in 2018, Wang said he is not pessimistic about the business prospects for the coming year, as the average size of LCD screens is increasing, which will help digest the increased capacity.

Innolux chairman and president

Innolux chairman Jyh-Chau Wang (left) and president Robert Hsiao
Photo: Rebeeco Kuo, Digitimes, June 2017

Realtime news

  • TSMC secures 7nm chip orders from Qualcomm

    Bits + chips | 7h 59min ago

  • Western Digital comments on Toshiba announcement regarding flash JV interests

    Bits + chips | 8h 57min ago

  • Protective component maker Thinking to expand business in car electronics market

    Bits + chips | 10h 15min ago

  • ARM intros enhanced DesignStart program

    Bits + chips | 10h 25min ago

  • Taiwan science parks post January-April total revenues of over NT$758 billion, says MOST

    Bits + chips | 10h 33min ago

  • Arima expects shipments, revenues to expand robustly in 2017

    Before Going to Press | 8h 1min ago

  • Epistar cautious about LED market outlook for 1H18

    Before Going to Press | 8h 1min ago

  • Altek files infringement complaint against 2 China firms

    Before Going to Press | 8h 2min ago

  • Single-crystal silicon suppliers strike long-term deals with customers

    Before Going to Press | 8h 13min ago

  • VMware NSX network virtualization solution sales booming

    Before Going to Press | 8h 47min ago

  • Taiwan IC design houses seeing orders pick up

    Before Going to Press | 9h ago

  • Silitech reports losses for May

    Before Going to Press | 9h 9min ago

  • Taiwan market: Oppo launches R11 in local market

    Before Going to Press | 9h 50min ago

  • StrongLED Lighting Systems expects urban landscape lighting in China to drive business growth in 2017-2019

    Before Going to Press | 10h 11min ago

  • EIH to negotiate with startup company for redemption of exchangeable bonds

    Before Going to Press | 10h 27min ago

  • Acer faring well in high-margin PC segments

    Before Going to Press | 10h 46min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link