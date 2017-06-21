Innolux begins shipping complete TV sets

Rebecca Kuo, Hsinchu; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 June 2017]

Flat panel maker Innolux has revamped its production strategy and already begun producing complete set of TVs recently, according to company chairman and CEO Jyh-Chau Wang.

Monthly shipments of complete TV sets will reach over 100,000 units in the second half of 2017 and further increase to 500,000 units in 2018, Wang said, adding that total TV shipments are expected to reach 5-6 million units in 2018 and 10 million in 2019.

Innolux will switch to a smart manufacturing platform, bringing in new technologies and Industry 4.0 standards for smart production of flat panels, TV sets and other value-added products, said company president Robert Hsiao.

Regarding the outlook of the flat panel industry, Wang believes that supply and demand will see a balance in 2017 although some 8.5G lines will come online in the latter half of the year.

Despite the ramping-up of some 10.5G lines in 2018, Wang said he is not pessimistic about the business prospects for the coming year, as the average size of LCD screens is increasing, which will help digest the increased capacity.

Innolux chairman Jyh-Chau Wang (left) and president Robert Hsiao

Photo: Rebeeco Kuo, Digitimes, June 2017