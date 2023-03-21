中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Mar 21, 2023
    16:21
  • Profile
  • Sign in
    •
    Trending
    CONNECT WITH US
    India's local electronics manufacturers begin to emerge amid rising PC demand
    1min ago
    Samsung to introduce smart manufacturing in its Indian plant
    7min ago
    China sees signs of NEV market recovery in February
    30min ago
    Nanya, Winbond support Taiwan power price hikes
    49min ago
    Lithium carbonate prices drop nearly 40% amid China's NEV subsidy reduction
    56min ago
    Home Tech Semiconductors

    Baidu's Kunlun Xin not only focuses on AI, but also eyes self-driving

    Annie Huang, Taipei; Jack Wu, DIGITIMES Asia 0

    Credit: Baidu

    China's Baidu recently announced the AI product "ERNIE Bot," which uses the second generation of Kunlun AI chip in its model. Besides focusing on AI chip development, Baidu is also focusing on applying Kunlun chips to autonomous driving. Recently, Chinese automaker BYD has invested in Kunlun to expand its planning for high-end autonomous vehicles (AV).

    In 2021, Baidu's smart chip and architecture department completed its independent fundraising and established Kunlun Xin (Kunlun Semiconductor). Ouyang Jian, Baidu's chief chip architect, became CEO of Kunlun Xin. Baidu is the largest stakeholder in the company with a 70.87% share. In fact, the core R&D team of Kunlun Xin already worked on AI architecture computing within Baidu way back in 2011.

    As of now, Kunlun AI chip has already had two iterations. Kunlun Gen 1 has already deployed over 20,000 units in businesses like Baidu's search engine and the DuerOS. Kunlun Gen 2 also achieved mass production in August 2021. It was also introduced to the ERNIE deep learning model.

    In terms of autonomous driving, the Kunlun chip series is the core of Baidu's Apollo software platform. Apollo is a software platform provided to Baidu partners in the automotive and AV sectors. The system was constructed based on the ERNIE model's "Perception 2.0" architecture.

    Kunlun Gen 2 has already been applied to the driving system of Baidu's self-driving vehicle RoboTaxi. According to sources, the chip is built using the 7nm process. Armed with a GDDR6 highspeed VRAM, the memory bandwidth can reach 512GB/s. It uses the latest Kunlun XPU-R architecture.

    Ouyang Jian once stated that future in-vehicle computing systems must be relatively open. It can provide users with a computing system that has high computing power and high versatility, while also being able to satisfy the customized demand of clients. In the future, Kunlun Xin will also consider designing a high-performance automotive SoC targeting high-end AVs.

    As for the progress of the latest generation of chips, the GM of Baidu's intelligent cloud computing solutions and Operations department Song Fei and Kunlun Xin strategic director Song Chunxiao both stated that the third generation of Kunlun chips will begin mass production in early 2024. It will also use the XPU-R architecture.

    It is worth noting that BYD has recently invested CNY58,000 (US$8420.56) in Kunlun Xin, acquiring about 0.3% of the shares. Although the investment amount is small, it shows that BYD is further expanding its plans in the field of AVs.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IT + CE Software, big data
    Tags
    AI AI chips Automotive IC AV Baidu China chips R&D self-driving car
    Related stories
    Mar 20
    Baidu's ERNIE Bot reportedly turning to Nvidia's A800 GPUs
    Mar 16
    Baidu launches Ernie Bot
    Mar 9
    Chinese AI chip vendors eyeing return to profits on ChatGPT wave
    Mar 3
    Chinese automakers to participate in Baidu Ernie Bot ecosystem
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Asia
    6 new categories! Expand your business with authentic data.
    BIZ FOCUS
    Mar 16, 09:22
    NeoGene unlocks direct-to-silicon liquid cooling technology by novel IC package approach
    Thursday 9 March 2023
    Fibocom collaborates with MediaTek to pioneer FWA market with fast-to-deploy 5G solution based on FG370 module at MWC 2023
    Tuesday 7 March 2023
    Fibocom to launch leading-edge 5G Sub-6GHz and mmWave module Fx190/Fx180 series based on Snapdragon X75 and X72 5G modem-RF system at MWC 2023
    Tuesday 14 February 2023
    Wishing-Soft expands into global market through ESH competencies
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    Mar 20, 15:17
    XPeng sees single-digit vehicle margin in 2022, expecting weak 1Q 2023
    Monday 20 March 2023
    Thermalytica backs Japan's hydrogen strategy with thermal insulation material TIISA for cryogenic hydrogen storage and transportation
    Monday 20 March 2023
    Indonesia needs sales momentum to boost local content manufacturing
    Monday 20 March 2023
    USI mulls acquiring TE Connectivity's automotive solutions biz