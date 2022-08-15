FocalTech supplies AMOLED TDDI for new Oppo wearable

Oppo has rolled out its first wearable series featuring LTPO AMOLED display technology, with FocalTech Systems being the exclusive supplier of related AMOLED TDDI chips.

The new Oppo Watch 3 Pro is equipped with a curved 1.91-inch LTPO AMOLED panel, which incorporates FocalTech's FT2389 IDC (integrated driver controller), according to the supplier of DDIs and touchscreen controllers.

Oppo's new Oppo Watch 3 series is also the first wearables powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 processor.

FocalTech is striving to grow its business in non-handset sectors as part of its product diversification efforts, said the Taiwan-based fabless chipmaker. Wearables are among its target markets, the company indicated.

Market watchers expect FocalTech's AMOLED IDC solutions to be a new growth driver for the IC design house.

FocalTech expressed previously pessimism about its near-term business outlook, citing falling DDI chip demand and prices. FocalTech said it was unable to start fulfilling the LTAs it had struck with customers and suppliers, and was exploring ways to deal with the matter.

FocalTech reported July revenue climbed 41% sequentially to NT$636 million (US$21.23 million). The company's cumulative 2022 revenue through July fell 35.3% from a year earlier to NT$7.86 billion.