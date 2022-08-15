No need for TSMC to take side between US and China: Q&A with Richard Thurston

The Chips and Science Act 2022 signed by US president Joe Biden on August 9 is seen as an important move to boost US competitiveness in the face of a "sputnik moment" with China. As we examine the content, with the conditions set in the law, we found the semiconductor companies will have to take sides if they decide to take the subsidy for building the fabs.

Richard L Thurston, an independent board member of Nantero, spent more than 15 years at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) as a former general counsel. He helped build up a sophisticated intellectual property and trade secret protection mechanism and participated in many key moments of TSMC's growth and success, shared his insights and expert opinions on the Chips and Science Act with DIGITIMES.

Q: The Chips and Science Act defined the term "legacy semiconductor" as "a semiconductor technology that is of the 28nm generation or older for logic" and forbids subsidy recipients to expand capacities more advanced than 28 nm in China for 10 years. Is it correct to say that the US has redefined the advanced processing nodes as "below 28nm"? As we in the industry used to identify those under 10nm as advanced processing nodes and those above are mature nodes, some companies already have 14-16nm equipment in their China fabs. People here in Taiwan are concerned about whether TSMC should take the subsidy money because that will put extra restrictions on itself. Do you think TSMC can afford not to take a side between the US and China?

A: The Chips Plus legislation appears to have made the dividing line at 28nm. I am speculating, but the decision probably had less to do with the industry definition of "advanced" rather than with the fact that 28nm is the last node before FinFET technology was introduced. Also, you may have seen that US export control rules are being tightened. Where they once were controlling at 10nm and below, the line has been moved recently to 14nm. I expect more restrictions to follow.

I really do not think TSMC needs to take sides. TSMC has done a very, very effective job in all the markets concurrently. Mark (TSMC executive chairman ) will do quite well because he is very capable. The US challenge lies in the fact that the US is trying to make up for lost time and has put TSMC and other Taiwan companies into a difficult position. This is happening now because of what is called security nationalism. Many people do not understand why TSMC or Taiwan is as successful as it is today, especially since their core customers are US companies.

As long as people don't make some mistakes, then I am guardedly optimistic that we will not see any serious military issues. But mistakes can happen, and errors can be made. Let's hope that calmer minds prevail and let's get back to friendly competition, which I think must involve open US communications with China.

Q: The restriction that you just said would follow, could you elaborate?

A: I am referring to further US government restrictions to curb US investment in China such as requiring: a screening process of companies investing in China; a tariff-exemption process on certain non-China originated products and materials; financial help trade impacted US workers (income relief, job training, etc); reauthorization of the Generalized System of Tariffs for non-China countries; passing legislation to block China from abusing the US $800 de minimis threshold where China companies split shipments; and punishment of China's serial trade offenders with anti-dumping and countervailing duties, to name a few.

I don't expect more in the way of restrictions on additional manufacturing equipment. In fact, 14 nm is a logical line to be drawn. As you're aware, today, the difference between 28nm and 14nm is really the FinFET technology. So, it's looking at it from the FinFET point of view, the 3D transistor aspect of it. But 14nm technology is already in China, as we know it. And, there have been reports about Liang Mong-song (co-CEO) of SMIC developing developed the 7nm process using DUV tools with modifications.

Q: Back to Chips Act, so if TSMC does not take sides, that means they probably do not need to take the subsidy?

A: Remember, I am not at all involved with TSMC's internal discussion. Therefore, I do not know what Mark and CC Wei (TSMC CEO) will do. However, we must keep in mind that there's already an existing set of internal export control regulations that very strictly govern what TSMC does in this area. And, since I created the export control compliance process at TSMC (today's general counsel, Ms. Sylvia Fang was my very able lieutenant implementing those controls). TSMC has always abided by US export controls including Wassenaar. Of course, Chips Plus applies a 10-year restriction. I think that's because they don't really understand technology road maps and development. And, as you know, if a new US presidential administration comes into play, a new Congress and new laws, certain of the Chips Plus restrictions may very well change.

In the US, the costs for manufacturing are much greater than in Taiwan. This is an important factor in considering fab construction in the US and one reason why Congress established fab subsidization. But, keep in mind, that TSMC has shown that it can self-fund fab construction through the equity and debt markets.

If the US government should be very strict in applying restrictions linked to subsidization, and if there would be no flexibility for TSMC, a Korean company, or any other company for that matter, then I would say that the prudent thing would be not to accept any subsidies. TSMC doesn't really need the money. (On August 9, the TSMC board just approved the provision of a guarantee to TSMC Arizona, for its issuance of US dollar-denominated senior unsecured corporate bonds for an amount not to exceed US$4 billion, to finance TSMC's capacity expansion.)

So I think, a lot of this Chips Plus subsidization has been driven by US security concerns and aimed to cut over-reliance on TSMC. So, let's hope that calmer minds, and more rational minds prevail. And I'm sure TSMC has been talking with the folks in Washington, but I am not sure what has been discussed, and because a lot of things never reached the public, which is the way it should be.

Q: Many people, including Morris Chang, are saying that the US$52 billion offered by CHIPS Act is too little to build the US semiconductor supply chain back up. Do you agree? How would you argue against Morris?

A: I agree with Morris when it applies to volume production, especially at the fab/foundry level. Actually, out of the $52 billion, only $39 billion goes to manufacturing. Some additional funding is set aside for Investment Tax Credits for tools. Effectively, the funding would not have a material impact on companies such as Intel, Micron, Samsung, or even TSMC. However, if the monies were targeted strategically to SME-semiconductor production of many advanced technologies such as Nantero's NRAM/CNT, then the combined monies of Chips Act and of the Science/Research portion (for a total of US $250 billion), these monies could provide a significant boost to US industry.

Q: Yes, Elisabeth Sun, a former colleague of yours at TSMC, also said that the size of the subsidy is not going to be helpful for chip makers. TSMC and Samsung may not be attracted by subsidy money to make chips in the US but more due to geopolitical pressure. Do you agree?

A: Back in 2019, the encouragement of the US government to TSMC was to try to provide but never a promise or guarantee (note: the bold and italic font added by Thurston) subsidies to TSMC if it were to invest in Arizona. This implied commitment was an important factor in TSMC's decision to build an advanced fab in Arizona.

My friend, Elizabeth Sun, is right, and it's the same thing. A TSMC investment in a new advanced fab involves a very sophisticated internal financial analysis. I know because I was involved in such an analysis when I worked at TSMC. When explaining such costs to officials today, I struggle in getting them to understand this complexity. I tell people, you have no idea what it really costs to build an advanced fab: tens of millions of direct costs and even more in indirect costs. Take the EUV tool, ok? I and SY Chiang (TSMC ex-COO) negotiated the relationship and investment with ASML back in 2012 – the multi-billion-dollar project to get the EUV tools invented and production started. And, of course, today, TSMC owns about half of the world's EUV tools. People simply do not realize all of the money and work that goes into TSMC's research, development, and manufacture of its processes. It first goes in the research labs, then to the mother fab, and then transferred out to the other production lines. Huge costs, right? It's not simple. There is going to be a rude awakening to a number of these companies and especially the US and other government officials. Intel, Micron, Samsung, and Global Foundries all know it. But some others are trying to get a lot of money to build a new fab, they do not understand what it takes to run one of these plants successfully and with a positive ROI. Sorry, but this is how I see it. I agree 200%, with Morris.

Q: And thank you for mentioning the science portion of the Act. Indeed, the focus of the media reports has been overwhelmingly focused on the chip fabs part. Although the Act also allocates money for STEM education and research on science, chip companies probably cannot get enough engineers from the US school systems in time for their fabs in the US. Would giving work visas to more foreign engineers solve the problem? But since Europe, Japan and Taiwan are all building new fabs, would those engineers want to come over to work in the US?

A: No, and herein lies one of the fallacies behind the Chips Plus Act.

Q: Could you elaborate?

A: Let's explore briefly the devolution/decline of US semiconductor manufacturing over the past 40 years. In the 80s, we had more than 200 IDM (as distinguished from Fab-lite and fabless) semiconductor manufacturers in the US, many of which were sold, merged dissolved, or liquidated over the years. Similarly, nearly 180 US Universities and Colleges once offered semiconductor programs. The decline occurred for a variety of reasons ranging from increasing technical complexities, declining the US and other funding, intellectual property litigation and licensing; significant increases in R&D and manufacturing costs, and the growth of the foundry, etc. Before the Chips Act, there were 12+ prominent IDM manufacturing companies involved in leading-edge research.

People don't realize that when we're talking about advanced technology we are focused on a facility that is over 99% automated. Nevertheless, it still requires a large number of PhDs because of the complexity of advanced technology. However, there has been a dramatic shrinkage of the available talent pool. Even in Taiwan, there has been a tremendous shortage of those talents. At TSMC, we encountered many issues recruiting enough talent. The engineering talent issue is definitely a challenge. And what's happened in China is that China's universities have made a real strong effort to focus on creating a new generation, a deep pool of microelectronic talent, not just in semiconductors, but the whole range of microelectronic technologies, in which the US has certainly lost that competitive edge.

The US has had a talent shortfall partly because the investment in university programs wasn't there. I have had discussions with some members of Congress that there wasn't enough money early on. In fact, most of the focus had been really just on the chip plant subsidization. So, fortunately, Senator Schumer, our New York Senator, pushed for the science and research aspects of it, what was originally called "the Endless Frontier Act." I'm glad, in fact very happy to see that such funding got into the final legislation. Now. That's the US$240-250 billion largely focused on that.

But most likely, what it's going to happen is that a number of our children, our sons, and daughters of family and friends will graduate from engineering programs, not to work for a fab but rather to work for either a startup or pre-IPO company? Just like in Taiwan. So, will that help the mainstream manufacturer to create tens of thousands of new jobs in the US during the next 5 years as Congress has predicted? Highly unlikely. University graduates will tend to focus more on the fabless design of devices and products such as Qualcomm, Nvidia, and Marvell. So that's the fallacy underlining Chips Plus, especially going into an election year. So obviously, too many politicians have focused on illusory job creation. But to what extent will semiconductor manufacturing fab jobs be created? They're really created when you have a gigafab, as TSMC calls its large operations in Taiwan. Arizona, while providing new jobs, is not such a major operation. Of course, jobs are also created by the suppliers of purified water, chemicals, gases, etc. Well, that's what you've developed in an ecosystem such as the Hsinchu Science Park. Or you can go to Tainan or Kaohsiung for all the fabs that have been created, then you get a critical mass. I question whether or not we can achieve that critical mass in the US under the current environment. Because effectively, you have to create a science park and gigafab to do that which is not going to come out of Chips Plus. So that is one of my concerns.

It takes a 10-year proposition at least; you can't do it in five years. Especially if you don't have that ecosystem already in place. And then, we are competing unnecessarily against the TSMC, which constantly improves its capabilities. One of the greatest things about TSMC is its ability to manufacture cost-effectively, and efficiently with the highest quality/yields in the world! And it's unique because Taiwan's conditions are unique. There are other foundries that have tried to replicate it. It's been very difficult for them to do so. For five nanometer technology, Global Foundries has encountered challenges, and so has Intel.

Q: But the good thing is that MediaTek and TSMC have joined forces with US universities to develop or train talents in the US.

A: I'm involved with Purdue because the company for which I served on the board of directors in Nantero (the inventor and developer of NRAM and Carbon Nanotube (CNT) semiconductor technologies), has been very much involved in their efforts. Nantero is on the advisory board of the Purdue University program in which MediaTek and TSMC are participating, and actually, our CTO helped found that initiative.

Hopefully, with the participation of TSMC on the foundry manufacturing side, MediaTek on the design side, and Nantero for advanced memory with carbon nanotubes, Purdue will be successful. And, there are other initiatives elsewhere, such as in Albany, New York. The science portion of Chips Plus is going to help fund more bleeding-edge technologies. We are going to have some pretty good centers of excellence going forward. So inventing or creating a new age Qualcomm, is not necessarily manufacturing. It's got to be more like enabling the US industry to grow competitively out of intellectual creativity, not massive job creation.

That's what attracts people because of the enablement of creativity and innovation. I think, that running a computer for a manufacturing line is not as rewarding. So, the science and research portions of Chips Plus, are really very important. I believe that they will also benefit students and engineers of Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Q: You have successfully helped TSMC to win the legal battle against SMIC to protect its IP. But by hiring executives from TSMC, SMIC still managed to upgrade its tech. And recently a 7nm chip that SMIC shipped to a bitcoin mining firm is said to have copied TSMC's 7nm chip made by DUV. Do you see a need for TSMC to take action to protect its interest? What is the possible leak for the technology? What should be done to prevent such events to happen in the future?

A: I have seen the same reports but have no firsthand knowledge. I would hate to speculate how SMIC got 7nm technologies although I would be very surprised if they got it from misappropriation of TSMC technology. I say this because they would know that TSMC would be monitoring them closely. I do not know what TSMC has been doing or plans to do.

I have the fullest confidence, that TSMC's general counsel, Sylvia Fang and her team are on top of it and will be studying and doing whatever is necessary. If there is something, they'll definitely protect TSMC's interests. They're very good.

When I first sued SMIC in 2003, they settled, and then I created in the settlement agreement, the basis for the second suit, so we then continued to monitor. I am sure that Silvia Fang, is continuing to monitor and they know what's going on or what's not going on. And as you know, Liang Mong-song was also the focus of my lawsuits.

That being said, I think that Liang Mong-song is an extremely intelligent engineer. I had known him fairly well when I was at TSMC. I was surprised that he did what we established in the court cases. He had developed some hurt feelings, which he shouldn't have. But he did. But he's extremely talented. Knowing that also, the Chinese have invested a lot of money in engineering talent. We also know that there are a lot of people that have been hired away, including from Taiwan companies.

In Washington, I argue that we are overreacting by restricting EUV tools going to China, because, quite honestly, there's probably more espionage going on in the US, not just by the Chinese, but other governments taking away our technology. Why? Because US companies are fairly weak in trade secret protection. I think Apple, TSMC and a handful of companies are excellent when it comes to trade secret protection, and that's what you should be looking at. I advised other semiconductor companies, that's what you need to do. I get irritated, when they say, Okay, we're going to stop the EUV tools from going to China. In fact, if you do that, then you still have Liang Mong-song, inventing something, or his people will invent it.

I have found it very interesting that nobody has thought about intellectual property in this process of legislating, nobody has thought about even helping to fund that. So new companies are going to struggle, they'll have to seek cooperation with big companies such as Intel or TSMC. And that's also why Qualcomm and Nvidia didn't want to do manufacturing. And there's been nothing that I've seen in the legislation that talks about helping companies are using the money to develop end enforce patents.

I think it is a big mistake not to so fund. TSMC spends a huge amount of money on patents, its trade secrets, and other IP. So I find it amazing that Congress talked about creating technology, but not IP even though there's still a whole world of significant intellectual property, including in China. And so that's going to be a challenge. For Intel and TSMC, they don't have to worry as much because they have the portfolios that they use to defend themselves.