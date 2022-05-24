中文網
    Taipei
    Tue, May 24, 2022
    19:46
    light rain with thunder
    23°C
    Chips + Components

    MediaTek unveils 6nm Wi-Fi 7 chip solutions

    Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    MediaTek has unveiled a series of Wi-Fi 7 chip solutions, reportedly built using TSMC's 6nm process technology.

    MediaTek announced the Filogic 880 and Filogic 380 Wi-Fi 7 platform solutions for high-bandwidth applications in the operator, retail, enterprise and consumer electronics markets. This pair of chips will be among the first Wi-Fi 7 solutions to hit the market, the chipmaker said.

    MediaTek said its Filogic 880 combines a 6nm Wi-Fi 7 access point solution a powerful host processor, which includes a quad-core Arm Cortex-A73 application processor and an advanced network processing unit (NPU), to offer a wide range of interfaces and peripherals making it easy to customize designs for various end products and applications.

    The Filogic 380 is a stand-alone, single-chip 6nm Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 combo solution designed for smartphones, TVs, notebooks, set-top boxes, OTT streaming devices and many other consumer electronics devices that are powered by MediaTek SoCs.

    MediaTek is demonstrating its Filogic Wi-Fi 7 platform solutions for both access point and client ecosystems at the ongoing Computex 2022.

    In addition, MediaTek plans to enhance its 5G modem offering to include that for automotive. The company expects to roll out its 5G modem designed specifically for automotive use between the second half of 2022 and 2023, with initial customers being based mainly in the Asia-Pacific region.

