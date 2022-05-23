中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, May 24, 2022
    19:45
    light rain with thunder
    23°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    China-based IC production to represent 21% of China IC market in 2026

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    IC production in China represented 16.7% of its US$186.5 billion IC market in 2021, up from 12.7% 10 years earlier in 2011, according to IC Insights. The share is forecast to increase by 4.5pp from 2021 to 21.2% in 2026, or a 0.9pp per-year gain on average, said the research firm.

    A very clear distinction should be made between China's IC market and China's indigenous IC production. Although China has been the largest consuming country for ICs since 2005, it does not necessarily mean that large increases in IC production within China would immediately follow, or ever follow.

    Of the US$31.2 billion worth of ICs manufactured in China last year, China-headquartered companies produced US$12.3 billion (39.4%), accounting for only 6.6% of the country's US$186.5 billion IC market. TSMC, SK Hynix, Samsung, Intel, UMC, and other foreign companies that have IC wafer fabs located in China produced the rest, IC Insights noted.

    And of the US$12.3 billion in ICs manufactured by China-based companies last year, about US$2.7 billion was from IDMs and US$9.6 billion was from pure-play foundries like SMIC, IC Insights continued.

    If China-based IC manufacturing rises to US$58.2 billion in 2026 as IC Insights forecasts, China-based IC production would still represent only 8.1% of the total forecasted 2026 worldwide IC market of US$717.7 billion. Even after adding a significant markup to some of the Chinese producers' IC sales (many Chinese IC producers are foundries that sell their ICs to companies that re-sell these products to the electronic system producers), China-based IC production would still likely represent only about 10% of the global IC market in 2026, according to IC Insights.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution IC manufacturing Memory chips
    Tags
    China IC IC Insights SMIC TSMC
    Companies
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
    Related stories
    May 20
    China homegrown self-driving chips gaining ground in EV market
    May 13
    GTA steps up purchases of China homegrown fab tools
    Oct 22
    China Big Fund continues financing homegrown semi equipment suppliers
    Sep 27
    China stepping up development of homegrown 3rd-gen semiconductor supply chain
    Sep 13
    China Big Fund stepping up investment in homegrown memory sector
    Nov 26, 2020
    China stepping up homegrown processor development
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Global supply chain: China market
    TSMC updates
    Asia
    Asia
    2022 Avalue e-channel webinar
    BIZ FOCUS
    May 24, 11:12
    MSI unveils new lineup at Computex 2022 Online
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    STAr Technologies unveils one-touch memory test probe card
    Thursday 19 May 2022
    Computex Focus: DataVan to showcase new retail solutions for new normal
    Wednesday 18 May 2022
    Advanced vision AI eliminates potential risks in cleanroom environments for semiconductor and panel manufacturers
    Global server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2022
    EV
    May 24, 10:58
    Vingroup to provide incentives to attract auto suppliers, say reports
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    EOI reschedules car lights production at new US plant
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    Chip autonomy barriers press carmakers
    Tuesday 24 May 2022
    BYD monthly sales jump, defying lockdown disruptions