    Taipei
    Mon, Jan 3, 2022
    23:34
    mostly cloudy
    20°C
    Japan sees slipping PC shipments in past several months

    Chiang, Jen-Chieh, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    PC shipments in Japan have witnessed an on-year decline for eight months straight since April and are unlikely to resume growth before mid-2022 with shipments of tablets also facing the same.

    Reports from Nikkei and Dempa citing figures from Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA) pointed out that PC shipments in Japan reached only 509,000 units in November 2021, down 56.1% on year, and was the eighth consecutive month of seeing negative on-year growth.

    Of the volumes, 100,000 units were desktops, up 1.3% on year, while the remaining 409,000 units were notebooks, down 61.5% on year.

    The PC shipments in November translate to a value of JPY55.4 billion (US$490 million), down 23.6% on year. The value of the desktops was JPY13.7 billion, up 36.1% on year, while notebooks' JPY41.6 billion went down 33.2% on year.

    The reports believe Japan's on-year PC shipment declines in the past several months were the result of the Giga School project that was launched by the Japan government in 2020 for the local education segment. The project significantly boosted Japan's PC demand especially for inexpensive ones during the period from August 2020 to March 2021.

    With the education procurement project reaching an end, higher-end PCs with better-performing CPUs and more integrated peripherals such as a microphone are expected to enjoy rising sales because of increasing needs for online meetings.

    MM Research Institute also found Japan's PC shipments from April-September 2021 slipping 25.6% on year to only 5.914 million units. It also expects an on-year shipment drop of 40.3% during the period of October 2021 to March 2022.

    MM Research Institute expects the on-year decline to persist into the period of April-September 2022 because of component shortages. The institute's figures showed Japan's tablet shipments drop 12.8% on year to arrive at only 4.03 million units during the period of April-September 2021 and will continue to slip on-year for the next six months.

    Although the Japan government is currently deploying learning-at-home devices for local high school students, demand is expected to be much smaller as high-school education in Japan only covers three grades.

