    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 17, 2021
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    TSMC once turned down Japan fab proposal, says report

    Kevin Cheng, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Before Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) agreed to build a US$7 billion semiconductor fab in Japan, it had reportedly turned down a pevious invitation from the Japanese government when the US presented better incentives, according to NHK.

    The NHK report suggested that Japan, which relied heavily on foreign imports for its semiconductors, first asked TSMC to set up a fab in the country in 2019. The offer came as a result of the US placing Huawei on a trade blacklist in May 2019 for national security reasons. The Japanese government was worried that the US-China trade war would disrupt its semiconductor supply chain, as China supplied 11% of its semiconductors.

    According to the report, TSMC had expressed enormous interest in setting up a manufacturing site in Japan in 2019. However, the Taiwanese tech giant surprised the Japanese government by turning down its invitation in May 2020, shortly after the company announced plans to build a US$12 billion fab in Arizona.

    The report pointed out that TSMC had been negotiating with Germany and Singapore before it eventually agreed to establish a semiconductor plant in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Kumamoto in November 2021. Huge subsidies offered by Japan is believed by industry observers as the reason for TSMC's change of heart.

