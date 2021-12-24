Japan, China still lack EV chargers

The lack of charging infrastructures is a mutual concern for most countries promoting EVs, especially in Japan and China, where sales of EVs are increasing more significantly than charging stations.

JADA's data showed that sales of BEV in Japan reached 1.5 million in the first three quarters this year, increasing 47.7% YoY, while EV sales in China reached nearly three million from January to November this year, surging nearly 100% YoY, according to the data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

Nissan Leaf is the top-selling BEV in Japan, whose sales reached 8,000 units for the first three quarters this year, and Tesla came next at 3,000 units – almost tripled than that in 2020.

Lack of fast chargers

However, charging infrastructures are seriously lacking. There are only 2.3 public stations for every 10,000 Japanese, while the ratio in France stands at 6.9.

Public charging stations should be increasing but they are disappearing instead. About 1,000 charging stations were removed when the five-year subsidies were up because no one used them. According to Nikkei citing statistics by Zenrin, public charging stations declined by about 1,000 this year to a total of 29,200 stations.

Most of the CHAdeMO charging stations in Japan are also very slow in charging with only 50kW output. 30 minutes at these charging stations could power a Tesla for only 125 kilometers. While Tesla's supercharger could reach double range by a 30-minute charge and the new Supercharger V3 could reach double range with half the charging time.

The lack of charging infrastructures is also seen in China. There are more than two million public and private charging stations and battery swap stations in China. However, during the long holidays this October, a long queue of EVs formed by the side of charging stations and it took up to three to four hours to use the charger, according to Dempa news citing Chinese media reports.

Japan's budget for chargers

With the rising demand for electric cars, building EV infrastructures has become increasingly urgent for governments. In Japan's fiscal budget for FY2022, the cabinet is providing JPY6.5 billion (US$56.9 million) to boost charging stations and JPY6 billion for hydrogen filling stations, according to Nikkei, although the budget is only enough for a few thousand chargers.