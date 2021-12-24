中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sat, Dec 25, 2021
    09:52
    light rain
    16°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    LILIN
    Sponsored
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy

    Japan, China still lack EV chargers

    Chiang, Jen-Chieh, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    The lack of charging infrastructures is a mutual concern for most countries promoting EVs, especially in Japan and China, where sales of EVs are increasing more significantly than charging stations.

    JADA's data showed that sales of BEV in Japan reached 1.5 million in the first three quarters this year, increasing 47.7% YoY, while EV sales in China reached nearly three million from January to November this year, surging nearly 100% YoY, according to the data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

    Nissan Leaf is the top-selling BEV in Japan, whose sales reached 8,000 units for the first three quarters this year, and Tesla came next at 3,000 units – almost tripled than that in 2020.

    Lack of fast chargers

    However, charging infrastructures are seriously lacking. There are only 2.3 public stations for every 10,000 Japanese, while the ratio in France stands at 6.9.

    Public charging stations should be increasing but they are disappearing instead. About 1,000 charging stations were removed when the five-year subsidies were up because no one used them. According to Nikkei citing statistics by Zenrin, public charging stations declined by about 1,000 this year to a total of 29,200 stations.

    Most of the CHAdeMO charging stations in Japan are also very slow in charging with only 50kW output. 30 minutes at these charging stations could power a Tesla for only 125 kilometers. While Tesla's supercharger could reach double range by a 30-minute charge and the new Supercharger V3 could reach double range with half the charging time.

    The lack of charging infrastructures is also seen in China. There are more than two million public and private charging stations and battery swap stations in China. However, during the long holidays this October, a long queue of EVs formed by the side of charging stations and it took up to three to four hours to use the charger, according to Dempa news citing Chinese media reports.

    Japan's budget for chargers

    With the rising demand for electric cars, building EV infrastructures has become increasingly urgent for governments. In Japan's fiscal budget for FY2022, the cabinet is providing JPY6.5 billion (US$56.9 million) to boost charging stations and JPY6 billion for hydrogen filling stations, according to Nikkei, although the budget is only enough for a few thousand chargers.

    Categories
    EV EV + green energy
    Tags
    China Japan
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Advanced economies
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Global supply chain: China market
    Asia
    Asia
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyond
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 23, 10:28
    Chenbro launches innovative RM25324 high density storage server chassis to meet diverse data needs
    Wednesday 22 December 2021
    CHT, Thai National Telecom, WhiteSpace, Delta Thailand join forces to build 5G private network
    Tuesday 21 December 2021
    Chenbro server chassis solutions meet diverse needs of customers
    Monday 20 December 2021
    Dow to showcase new silicone technologies for advanced semiconductor packaging at SEMICON Taiwan 2021
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021