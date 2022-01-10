Importance of Southeast Asia semiconductor industry highlighted by COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 on the global semiconductor industry has varied by region, as main chip production bases such as Taiwan and South Korea have dealt well with the pandemic. However, supply disruptions from semiconductor companies in Southeast Asia (SEA) have severely impacted the global smartphone and automotive industries. While governments around the world work hard to fight the pandemic, it has thrust the semiconductor industry in SEA into the spotlight, as well as highlighted its importance.

In the past decade, European and American manufacturers have moved their semiconductor and microelectronics production overseas to lower costs. Supply chains have also become more globalized. According to Forbes, in 1990, 37% of chips were produced in US factories. By 2020, that number dropped to 12% with most manufacturing now concentrated in Taiwan, South Korea and China.

Although Southeast Asian semiconductor companies sit on the lower end of the industry chain, they play a crucial role within the global division of labor in the chip industry. Passive components manufactured in SEA are used in mobile phones, as well as resistors and capacitors in other products. In fact, an estimated 15%-20% of the world's passive components are manufactured in SEA. Southeast Asia also serves as an important testing and packaging hub for tech companies, accounting for 27% of the global semiconductor testing and packaging market.

According to a report on the ASEAN semiconductor market by Fortune Business Insights, the ASEAN semiconductor market is expected to reach US$41.88 billion in 2028, up from US$26.91 billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% between 2021-2028.

US semiconductor investment focused on ASEAN

The majority of foreign semiconductor companies that have invested in SEA come from the US. American companies play an important role in the investment of the ASEAN semiconductor industry, expanding production facilities in a short period of time to satisfy the growth of local chip demand. For example, in June 2021, GlobalFoundries (GF) announced a US$4 billion investment to build a new wafer fab in Singapore to meet increased chip demand.

In comparison, South Korea and Taiwan-based semiconductor companies have not invested as much in ASEAN. Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have yet to establish wafer fabs in the region.

In the long-term, South Korean and Taiwanese semiconductor companies whose main production facilities are in their home country or China will have to distribute their production investment to deal with the pandemic and US-China tensions. It is possible that South Korean and Taiwanese semiconductor companies could expand their production to SEA in the next few years.

In reality, the semiconductor industry is becoming more important by the day thanks to soaring global semiconductor demand. This includes increased semiconductor investment from both China and the US.

In SEA, Thailand recently approved a preferential tax policy for semiconductor investment. The policy gives a 10-year tax break to front-end capital and technology-intensive manufacturing such as wafer manufacturing. Industrial machinery investment of at least THB1.5 billion for advanced ICs, IC substrate and printed circuit boards (PCB) will receive an 8-year tax break. Vietnam has a highly ambitious goal to build a digital economy that will contribute up to 20% to its GDP by 2025 and up to 30% by 2030. In order to realize these goals, these governments should include shifting toward high added-value electronics manufacturing such as semiconductors in their plans.

SEA takes its place as important player in semiconductor industry

According to data issued by the US Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), 80% of all chips in the world are manufactured in Asia. In 2020, the semiconductor industry in Taiwan accounted for US$115 billion in output with an estimated 8.6% growth in 2021. The massive scale of the semiconductor industries in Taiwan and South Korea makes it difficult for the decentralized semiconductor market in SEA to compete.

Although the semiconductor market in SEA is very decentralized, each country has its own strengths. Despite SEA's lower rank, the region is an important destination for global assembly and testing of smartphones, car engines and medical equipment. Over the last few decades, SEA has integrated with the global value chain and semiconductor manufacturing industry by attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and promoting exports. From 2000-2019, electronic component exports in SEA grew at a CAGR of 5.6%. Vietnam grew the quickest at 25.5%, followed by the Philippines at 7.4% and Malaysia at 5.9%.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) estimates SEA will have the world's second-largest labor force by 2030, second only to India. An estimated 59 million people will enter the labor force in ASEAN by 2030. The semiconductor ecosystem in SEA has the opportunity to utilize the ever-growing labor market and position itself as an innovative, forward-looking region

When observing individual countries in SEA, the biggest exporter in the Philippines is the semiconductor industry, accounting for US$40 billion or 62% of exports in 2020. The Philippines also has a considerable labor force with nearly 790,000 engineering, IT and science-related graduates.

In order to maintain a competitive edge, the government of the Philippines is working to attract more semiconductor industry investment. In March 2020, the president of the Philippines signed the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act. The act includes a strategic investment priority plan for the electronics and semiconductor industries. It also provides incentives for creating jobs and value chains, national development, R&D and creating new property and intellectual property rights.

Malaysia, the seventh-largest exporter of semiconductors in the world, accounts for 13% of the global semiconductor packaging and testing market. More than 50 transnational semiconductor companies have invested in Malaysia, including the majority of the world's largest semiconductor companies. Five of the world's top 15 semiconductor companies based on annual sales are already operating in Malaysia, including Intel, Infineon, Micron, Texas Instruments (TI) and STMicroelectronics.

Malaysia plays an important role in assembly and testing within the semiconductor value chain. Major integrated device manufacturers (IDM) such as Intel, Micron and TI have already set up assembly and testing facilities in Malaysia. Additionally, major outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) companies including ASE Group and Tongfu Microelectronics (TF) have established factories in Penang, Malaysia.

Singapore is the region's most important semiconductor manufacturing base. It is home to Micron's global headquarters, three memory wafer fabs, and one assembly and testing facility. Singapore is also the location of Infineon's Asia-Pacific headquarters, which is responsible for managing R&D, supply chain, marketing and sales. United Microelectronics (UMC) and GF have a wafer fab in Singapore that uses the 40nm process to produce chips. Large OSATs including ASE Group and JCET have assembly and testing facilities in Singapore.

Singapore accounts for nearly 5% of global wafer fab production capacity and has a 19% market share of the global semiconductor equipment market. The country is a large-scale supplier of professional products, such as NAND flash memory from Micron, high brightness LEDs from Lumileds, vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSEL) from Broadcom and AMS, as well as radiofrequency filters from Qualcomm.

Then there is Vietnam, whose electronics industry is the twelfth in the world. In 2020, Vietnam's mobile phone, electronic component and equipment exports amounted to US$97 billion and 40% of the country's total exports. At the beginning of 2021, Intel infused US$475 million into its Vietnam business to build a high-tech chip testing and packaging facility in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park. Intel's total investment in Vietnam adds up to US$1.5 billion. Market research company Technavio said Vietnam's semiconductor industry is expected to grow by US$6.16 billion between 2020-2024.

SEA to build a regional supply chain with RCEP

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership will go into effect on January 1, 2022, and will reduce the purchase and export costs of member nations, as well as reduce the uncertainty of high-tech investments. This move should make it easier for transnational companies to set up and use local supply chains in the region, such as the mature manufacturing capabilities of chip manufacturing countries like Singapore and low labor costs in chip assembly and testing countries like Vietnam.

Overall, the semiconductor ecosystem in SEA has a lot of growth potential. However, if SEA countries want to attract semiconductor FDI, governments in the region need to invest in education and infrastructure, as well as economic and systemic reforms. Furthermore, the labor cost advantage in SEA countries is likely to continue providing opportunities to attract FDI in their chip assembly and testing sector.

Global semiconductor production by region in 2020, Credit: DIGITIMES