    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 17, 2021
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Malaysia, Vietnam reopen with ongoing COVID risks and labor shortage

    Yusin Hu, Taipei, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Malaysia and Vietnam reopened around September, allowing manufacturers to resume production. Things are gradually turning around as vaccination rates rise, but with the virus still looming large, workers at the production lines are paying the price.

    According to Bloomberg, at least 20 workers at STMicroelectronoics Malaysia died from COVID-19 during the Delta outbreak. The production line was kept running at the height of the pandemic. The death rate at STMicro's plant in Muar was much higher than the national average across Malaysia, according to Bloomberg.

    Vietnam also imposed nationwide lockdown around the same time, causing Samsung and Intel to shut down their local facilities. When Vietnam reopened, the country has seen workers delaying return to their work post.

    A manager at a Taiwanese shoemaker in Long An province, Vietnam told DIGITIMES that only 40% of their workers returned to work after going through two months of full lockdown (July to late September). The Taiwanese company makes running shoes for American brands and is seeing production delay by about two and half months. Almost half of their workers are temporary workers, said the source, and now about one in 30 people at their factory tests positive with flu-like symptoms.

    The source said when the Vietnamese government imposed "three on-site" policies, the company decided not to take the risk and shut down the factories instead. And the stay-on-site policy, now it seems, might have been what fostered cluster infections.

    The three "on-site" announced in July by the Vietnamese governement includes "eat, stay, sleep" on factory site.

    "We are still not allowed to travel to Ho Chi Minh City due to company rules. We've been kept from going to Ho Chi Minh since the start of the pandemic. We can only stay in the industrial zone and there's no fun here," said the manager, but they remain hopeful that by March or June next year, they'll be free to travel.

    The supply chains in Malaysia and Vietnam have come under scrutiny this year as the resurgence of COVID disrupted production ranging from semiconductor, smartphone, shoes and clothing.

    Malaysia currently accounts for 13% of the world's chip testing and packaging, housing facilities of heavyweight chipmakers like STMicro, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel and Renesas, according to Bloomberg. Delayed production was costly not only for the semiconductor sector supplying for cars and electronics, but also for NIKE, Reebok, UGG, and others.

