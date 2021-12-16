中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Dec 17, 2021
    05:35
    light rain
    19°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Catcher to see diversification efforts bear fruit in 2022
    7h 8min ago
    Excellence Optoelectronics opens new plant in US
    7h 22min ago
    Taiwan OSATs gearing up for MediaTek mmWave chips
    7h 40min ago
    Radiant cautious about 2022
    7h 59min ago
    SMIC brace for impact of tougher US sanctions
    8h 4min ago
    MediaTek expects 10-20% revenue growth in 2022
    8h 5min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Intel to invest US$7 billion in new Malaysia plant

    Annjil Chong, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Intel to build new plant in Malaysia. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Intel has decided to invest more than US$7 billion in Malaysia to build new assembly and testing facilities, according to company CEO Pat Gelsinger.

    The new plant will be located at Bayan Lepas, Penang to shore up its supporting activities and its global service center with the goal to tackle semiconductor shortage. It is expected to begin production in 2024, according to New Straits Times.

    The Malaysian government highlighted that the chip giant's investment will create more than 4,000 Intel jobs and more than 5,000 construction jobs.

    "This undertaking is indeed timely given the bullish global demand driven by the chip shortages and the potential challenges arising from the recovery of the pandemic globally," said Mohamed Azmin Ali, Malaysia's minister of international trade and industry (MITI), as cited in a press statement.

    Malaysia accounts for 13% of global chip packaging and testing. Approximately 7% of the world's semiconductor trade passes through the country, with some value added at local factories and chips getting combined with other parts before final shipment, according to Semiconductor Association Malaysia.

    Rohm has just announced a plan to build a new facility in Malaysia to increase production capacity of analog LSIs and transistors to meet growing demand.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC manufacturing
    Tags
    Intel Malaysia US
    Related stories
    Dec 14
    Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger arrives in Taiwan to meet supply chain partners
    Dec 8
    Behind Intel's decision to take Mobileye Public
    Dec 8
    TSMC founder criticizes recent remarks made by Intel CEO
    Related topic
    Asia
    Asia
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Dec 15, 10:44
    Synopsys turns a new page in Moore's Law with software innovation
    Wednesday 15 December 2021
    Powering a great night's sleep for infrastructure managers
    Monday 13 December 2021
    Chenbro launches 2U compact JBOD for high-density storage in big data era
    Friday 10 December 2021
    Working together with CHT IDC, enhancing the rapid-response ability of MasterLink Securities IT tapping the power of financial cluster synergy
    DIGITIMES Research: Global mobile device shipment forecasts, 2022 and beyon
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments grow 4.6% in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partner Dialogue to connect Taiwan companies with US telecoms
    Taiwan top-3 foundries poised to see combined revenues increase 25% in 2021