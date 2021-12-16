Intel to invest US$7 billion in new Malaysia plant

Intel has decided to invest more than US$7 billion in Malaysia to build new assembly and testing facilities, according to company CEO Pat Gelsinger.

The new plant will be located at Bayan Lepas, Penang to shore up its supporting activities and its global service center with the goal to tackle semiconductor shortage. It is expected to begin production in 2024, according to New Straits Times.

The Malaysian government highlighted that the chip giant's investment will create more than 4,000 Intel jobs and more than 5,000 construction jobs.

"This undertaking is indeed timely given the bullish global demand driven by the chip shortages and the potential challenges arising from the recovery of the pandemic globally," said Mohamed Azmin Ali, Malaysia's minister of international trade and industry (MITI), as cited in a press statement.

Malaysia accounts for 13% of global chip packaging and testing. Approximately 7% of the world's semiconductor trade passes through the country, with some value added at local factories and chips getting combined with other parts before final shipment, according to Semiconductor Association Malaysia.

