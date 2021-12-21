Opportunities for Taiwan companies in IVI, smart cockpit in 2022

In-vehicle infotainment (IVI) systems are expected to grow in 2022, according to supply chain companies.

The in-vehicle experience of drivers and passengers is the most important future business opportunity for automakers, starting with the human-machine interface of the car's central control display, according to supply chain companies. Although Level 3 self-driving technology may not become widespread fast, there are several new features of IVI that can be quickly deployed in Level 2 cars.

IVI no longer simply exists for audio-visual or navigation purposes as it did in the past. IVIs have become smart cockpits with interactive interfaces that provide drivers with early warnings and functionalities such as collision avoidance, park assist, adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind spot assist, and autonomous emergency braking (AEB). It also connects drivers with external information such as traffic reports, weather reports, nearest charging stations, and vehicle diagnosis.

IVI is one of the main inroads for Taiwan-based manufacturers to get into the future car market. Taiwan has comprehensive supply chains in the ICT field. IVI is like bringing in mobile phone and notebook functionalities into cars, but more complex due to stability and safety considerations.

Many automakers are accelerating their development of domain control in 2022. Domain control is a smart cockpit platform that will integrate other functions such as meters and in-vehicle sensors, turning control hardware into software.

Taiwan's top electronics makers - Quanta, Pegatron, Inventec, Compal, Wistron and Hon Hai (Foxconn) - are also eyeing the smart cockpit field. Recently, Foxconn and major car chip maker NXP signed a cooperation agreement.