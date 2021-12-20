Taiwan green energy supply to exceed demand in 2025, says MOEA

Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) estimates total supply of green energy in Taiwan at 24.8 billion kWh in 2025 and 39.1 billion kWh in 2030, respectively 78.4% in excess of the estimated demand for 13.9 billion kWh in 2025 and 90.7% in excess of that for 20.5 billion kWh in 2030.

The estimation of total supply is based on the PV and wind power generating facilities that will be available for the time periods.

The facilities exclude developers' offshore wind farms that will be selected in a new program beginning 2022. If the total installation capacity for such additional offshore wind farms is counted in, the total supply of green energy in 2030 will increase to 61.6 billion kWh, MOEA said.

Many Taiwan-based large enterprises, including TSMC, Acer, Delta Electronics and UMC, have joined RE100, a global corporate renewable energy initiative to promote 100% use of renewable energy, MOEA noted.

Demand for green energy in Taiwan is growing fast, and in order to facilitate use of green energy in Taiwan, MOEA will promote trading of green energy by matching green energy generators with large power users at transaction prices of below NT$4.50 (US$0.16)/kWh.

Total installation capacity for rooftop PV systems established around Taiwan already reached the 2025 target of 3GWp at the end of 2019, MOEA said, adding it has raised the 2025 target cumulative total for rooftop PV systems to 8GMp and that for ground-mounted PV power-generating stations to 12GWp. Besides, the 2025 target cumulative total installation capacity for offshore wind turbines is set at 5.6GW, MOEA noted.